It’s not her Ferrari: Margot Robbie’s most “humble” car

After starring in the Barbie movie that will be released in 2023, actress Margot Robbie showed her incredible 350,000-euro Ferrari to the public, but she also has a “humble” car in her garage with which she makes purchases.

October 09, 2022 10:40 a.m.

Margot Elise Robbie is one of those different actresses. brave. A person who had to earn her place from below. The one born in Australia, who from a very young age helped her mother on the farm where she spent her entire childhood, Take advantage of the maximum stardom after starring in the Barbie movie to stroll through the streets of the United States with a magnificent and truly very expensive car. But of course, she also has a “humble” one to do the shopping.

As Tork found out, the actress was a Nissan ambassador for many years. Therefore, in addition to being able to pocket a large sum of money, she always enjoyed walking the streets of the United States with incredible cars. She has been seen at the presentation of the Nissan BladeGlider, an electric prototype created for the tracks that is valued at two million euros (43 million Mexican pesos). Besides, he drives a tremendous Ferrari that draws all eyes, but he has his workhorse well kept.

Shining in “The Wolf of Wall Street”, “About Time” and starring in the film “Focus” with Will Smith, Margot Robbie is considered today a true star of film and television. His wallet has also grown and therefore the Australian He is not afraid to give himself certain luxuries with the cars he has in his garage. Moreover, his “economic” car is the envy of many…

Margot Robbie in her Ferrari Testarossa.

As they told this medium, Robbie took advantage of the filming of the Barbie movie to appear in a tremendous Ferrari Testarosa of 306 thousand dollars. Although the main protagonist of the long-awaited film that will be released in 2023 has her workhorse. What goes to the market? He has an incredible Porsche 911, which costs 300 thousand dollars.

Margot Robbie and her Porsche 911.