It’s not just muscle, strength training can save your life too

We are quite familiar with the advantages of aerobic exercise, both in terms of health and in terms of losing weight. However, when we think of the strength exercise sometimes we tend to think that it only consists of weightlifting to have more muscle. And no, the truth is that it has many other advantages. In fact, according to a study just published in British Journal of Sports Medicinecould help significantly reduce the risk of death from different causes.

Specifically, the study in question, carried out by scientists from the Tohoku University (Japan)concludes that the practice 30 to 60 minutes per week strength exercise can reduce the risk of death by 10% to 20%.

What is not so clear is that the practice of more than one hour a week entails extra exercises. It never hurts; but, at least with the review carried out by these researchers, it cannot be ensured that the benefit continues after those 60 minutes. But that is even good news. It is not necessary to spend 2 hours a day lifting weights in the gym. It is enough to dedicate a little of our time to strength exercises, which can be weights, but also daily tasks such as the use of shovels gardening.

The benefits of strength training

Sometimes, when it comes to exercising, we stick to the obvious and forget to delve into each type of practice.

For example, we assume that the cardio It is to lose weight and strength to increase muscle mass and tone. We forget that the abdominals will not flatten if we do not accompany the strength with cardio. And that with cardio alone we will lose weight, yes, but if we accompany it with strength we will do it in a way more efficient. In the end, to build muscle you need energyso that the body mobilizes fat reserves.

