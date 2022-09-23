Entertainment

It’s not just Shakira that Gerard Pique cheated on… – Sport.fr

Gerard Pique, had promised to leave FC Barcelona when his place would be disputed. The time has come and the Spaniard is still there. Anger is brewing in Catalonia.

In August 2020, FC Barcelona conceded one of the most humiliating defeats (8-2) in its history in the Champions League. A debacle that had caused a lot of turmoil in Catalonia and a serious questioning of Gerard Piqué who had declared: ” If one day my place and my level are questioned by the club, then I will be the first to leave… “Remarks made two years ago now that the 35-year-old Spanish veteran has never made. However, the workforce of FC Barcelona is in full renewal and it is only a second knife. A broken promise that would greatly irritate the management of Barça.

Not included in Xavi Hernandez’s project, Gerard Pique is far, very far in the hierarchy of the Spanish technician and his insistence on staying would annoy the management of FC Barcelona. According to information published by Fichajes.net, Barca are pushing for the veteran to leave the club as he faces genuine financial problems. A departure now appears to be the only alternative for the 35-year-old centre-back.

