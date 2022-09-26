It’s not just the veil, young Iranians want freedoms and opportunities

The veil has become the symbol of the protests that have shaken Iran for 10 days after the death of Mahsa Amini, but this Islamic garment is only the tip of the iceberg: young Iranians want freedoms and opportunities.

the protests they are carried out by the so-called generation of 1380 (according to the Iranian calendar, those born since 2000), who enjoyed certain freedoms with the former reformist president Hasan Rohaní (2013-2021) who now they have been taken away in the midst of an economic crisis that seems to have no end.

A generation that does not want to live two lives like their parents: a public one in accordance with the rules of the system and a private one in which they break all those rules.

Amini was arrested on Tuesday the 13th by the so-called Morale Police in Tehran for considering that she was wearing the veil wrong and taken to a police station where she suffered a heart attack and fell into a coma.

He died three days later in a hospital, in a death described by the Police as “unfortunate” and that the authorities have attributed to health problems, something rejected by the family.

“WOMAN, LIFE, FREEDOM”

The death of Amini, 22, has thrown her generation onto the streets, with protests in at least 20 cities featuring powerful images of young people burning veils shouting “Women, life, liberty.”

So far the authorities acknowledge 41 dead and more than a thousand arrested.

“These mobilizations have been initiated by women and they have to continue so that no more Mahsa Amini is killed,” a young woman who has participated in the protests tells Efe.

“The only thing we want are social freedoms, dress as we want…the veil should not be compulsory”, says the young woman.

Thus, the veil has become the object of the protesters’ fury.

“The veil is seen as an element of the presence of the State, of the control of society by the State,” Raffaele Mauriello, an Iranologist and professor of Spanish Language and Literature at the Allame Tabatabaí University in Tehran, explains to Efe.

For the expert, young people got used to certain freedoms during Rouhaní’s mandate, when cafeterias proliferated, in which boys and girls got together, in something similar to bars without alcohol.

In those years, the Morale Police lost prominence in the streets and there was a certain relaxation in the use of the veil, mandatory since 1983, shortly after the revolution led by Ayatollah Ruholá Khomeiní in 1979.

In this context, the ultra-conservative president Ebrahim Raisí won the 2021 elections with a turnout of 48.8%, the lowest since the triumph of the Islamic Revolution and in which the presence of reformist candidates was not allowed.

With 12.8% of the votes blank or invalid, the elections underlined the disconnect between many Iranians and the system, which thus closes the door to political reform.

After Raisí came to power in August last year, the question that many asked themselves was when he would begin to apply stricter dress and social laws.

About 10 months.

At the end of June, there was an increase in the presence of the Morale Police in the streets and arrests for wearing the veil wrong, as well as notices in cafeterias that young people behave.

While the middle-aged population has accepted the return of social rigor, young people have rebelled, in some protests they have managed to channel popular fury, unlike other occasions in which they were reduced to fragmented social groups mobilized by the economy.

ECONOMIC CRISIS

This social pressure also occurs in harsh economic conditions with a very tired population that has been impoverished in Iran, in part due to US sanctions.

“They are putting pressure on a society under pressure.” maintains Mauriello, who believes that the Government chose a bad moment to tighten the application of the strict dress laws.

The country suffers from inflation of around 40% and in April the price of a large number of basic products, including bread, tripled, sparking protests with two deaths.

Then, the owner of a bakery in Tehran told Efe that there were customers who almost came to blows in his establishment.

“People don’t have money and they are nervous,” he said.

In these circumstances, Amini’s death has been like pouring gasoline on the fire.

The question is how long that fire will last.

“I think he has a week left,” says Mauriello.

The lack of a leadership to channel the mobilizations together with the police repression seems to put an end to this wave of protests, which in recent days has lost vigor.

But for now, the Morale Police are not to be seen on the streets of Tehran.