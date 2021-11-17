It’s not L’Arena 17 November 2021, guests, previews, Eitan, green pass

All the previews on the new episode of the program conducted by Massimo Giletti on La7. Guests and inquiries.

New appointment today, Wednesday 17 November 2021, with “It is not the Arena”The program of Massimo Giletti airing live at 21:15 on La7.

The Eitan case is not The Arena November 17, 2021

Case Eitan, the maternal grandfather speaks exclusively Shmuel Peleg against which in Italy An international arrest warrant was issued for taking the child in Israel. The six-year-old, the only survivor of the tragic accident of Mottarone, is at the center of a legal battle between his paternal aunt in charge of his protection and his maternal family. In the studio Roberta Bruzzone And Andrea Catizone.

The emergency is in the foreground Covid, the new rules of the Green Pass, the squares no vax, which continue to organize themselves throughout the country, on which the black shadow of the far-right movements stretches. Who is really riding the protest?

The yellow on Pippo Franco’s green pass

Then the yellow of the vaccination continues Pippo Franco and the investigation of the Prosecutor of Rome on the false green passes that would involve his general practitioner and the Roman white coat of the VIPs Antonio De Luca. They will participate in the debate Nunzia Schirilò, Luca Telese, Gianluigi Paragone, Nino Cartabellotta, Matteo Bassetti.

The youtuber among the guests Social Boom denounced why entered the Rho fair with a fake green pass.

Finally in front of the cameras of “It is not the Arena”The leader of Italy Viva Matteo Renzi will be confronted in a face to face with Giletti on the controversy of recent days focused on the investigation Open and on the political confrontation with the 5s movement.