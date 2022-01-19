It’s not L’arena 19 January 2022, Marco Melandri, no vax, intensive care

All the previews on the second episode of 2022 of the program hosted on La7 by Massimo Giletti.
It is not The Arena returns today, Wednesday 19 January 2022, with the second appointment of the year. The program conducted by Massimo Giletti is broadcast live at 9.15 pm on La7. At the beginning of the episode, an interview with the motorcyclist Marco Melandri recently at the center of controversy for his statements on Covid and vaccines. Specifically, he stated, as we read on Fanpage, after testing positive for Covid: “I did it out of necessity, having to work and not considering the vaccine as a viable alternative“.
It’s not L’arena 19 January 2022: interview with Marco Melandri
Giletti interviews the former world champion of motorcycling Marco Melandri who will tell his version of events after the many controversies arising from his statements on the Covid and vaccines. The same statements that forced the motorcyclist’s main sponsor to disassociate himself from these statements and to terminate the contract. To dialogue with them Luca Telese.
So many topics in the foreground by contagion data, quarantines up to the vaccine for children. How do we know which data is correct? Images and videos will then take us to the intensive care units in Bergamo to understand how much the hospitalized no vaxes cost and what happened to the other patients.
The cures against Covid
We will also talk about the cures against Covid: why forget the monoclonals? Finally, the testimony of Rita Scherillo, Martina’s mother who died at the age of 14 for Covid, which will open the discussion on the vaccine for children. Senators will participate in the debate Pierpaolo Sileri, Tommaso Cerno, Daniela Santanchè. And again, the doctor Nino Cartabellotta, the virologist Maria Rita Gismondo, the author Pasquale Bacchus, Giuseppe Amodio, Paolo Mezzana And Giovanni Frajese.
Finally a trip fromItaly at the Poland on radical far-right groups and its links with the no vax movement. We will discuss it with the reporter Francesca Fagnani, the lawyer Carlo Taormina, the reporter and host Luca Telese, the leader of the movement I open Biagio Passaro and the leader No Pass Marco Liccione.