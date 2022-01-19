It’s not L’arena 19 January 2022, Marco Melandri, no vax, intensive care

All the previews on the second episode of 2022 of the program hosted on La7 by Massimo Giletti.

It is not The Arena returns today, Wednesday 19 January 2022, with the second appointment of the year. The program conducted by Massimo Giletti is broadcast live at 9.15 pm on La7. At the beginning of the episode, an interview with the motorcyclist Marco Melandri recently at the center of controversy for his statements on Covid and vaccines. Specifically, he stated, as we read on Fanpage, after testing positive for Covid: “I did it out of necessity, having to work and not considering the vaccine as a viable alternative“.

