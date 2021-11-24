It’s not L’Arena November 24, 2021, previews, Pippo Franco, restrictions

All the previews on the new episode of the program conducted by Massimo Giletti on La7. Guests and inquiries.

New appointment today, Wednesday 24 November 2021, with “It is not the Arena”The program of Massimo Giletti airing live at 21:15 on La7.

The Covid emergency is not The arena November 24, 2021

In the foreground the Covid emergency and the news of the Government with the control room e Cdm on a new squeeze: the super green pass which, to face the new wave of infections, will introduce restrictions and bans only for those who are not vaccinated. Then the case Aprilia, in the spotlight for boom in infections because many have said no to the vaccine in particular in the Romanian community.

We also continue to tell about the demonstrations no vax that have been organized in ours country and on which the black shadow of the far-right movements has stretched. How long had they been planning to infiltrate the protest squares? All this will be discussed with Luca Telese, Pierpaolo Sileri, Maria Rita Gismondo, Nino Cartabellotta, Sandra Amurri. In connection with the president of the Conference of the Regions and governor of Friuli Venezia Giulia Massimiliano Fedriga.

The yellow Pippo Franco

The yellow of the vaccination continues Pippo Franco and the investigation of the Power of attorney from Rome on the false green passes that would involve his general practitioner and the Roman white coat of the VIPs Antonio De Luca. They will participate in the debate Luca Telese And Fabrizio Pregliasco.

What are the risks for our economy one month after the Christmas holidays? And what measures should be taken to give certainty to restaurateurs and traders in order to avoid the closures of production activities? And in the workplace, what happens between vaccinated and non-vax workers?

In the studio Momi El Howi, Luigi Scordamaglia, Nicola Fratoianni And Guido Crosetto.