It’s not New York or Milan! It’s Mazatlan with its Fashion Week 2022

MAZATLAN. – Can you imagine that Mazatlan host fashion shows with the participation of international models? Well get ready, this year it will come true with the Mazatlan Fashion Week 2022.

Yes! Mazatlan will have its own fashion week, an event that seeks to include Mazatlan in the calendar of Fashion Week most important in the world such as New York, Milan, Paris, the United Kingdom and Dubai.

Events in which designers, brands and fashion houses showcase their latest creations for the spring/summer and fall/winter seasons to potential buyers and the media.

This seeks to place the port in the eyes of the world of the fashion industry and thus demonstrate that Mazatlan it is more than a destination that offers sun and sand.

According to Lyla Najate, president of Miss Universal Empire and promoter of the event, the fashion week It will mark a before and after on how fashion is perceived in Mexico.

“It comes to change the concept of international fashion and the port. There are 5 international fashion weeks and in this order of ideas Mazatlan will join this calendar of fashion weeks at an international level”.

The Mazatlan Fashion Week It will take place on December 10 at the Ángela Peralta Theater and it will be a whole week in which there will be exclusive fashion events.

What brands will be featured?

Even without being able to reveal more details about which designers, brands or celebrities will be presenting, the president of Miss Universal Empire He stated that the visit of fashion United States and fashion United Kingdom to be present with all its production.

And although there is no more information, it is important to emphasize that these fashion weeks are attended by celebrities and models such as Zendeya, Jennifer López, Simone Ashley, Vanessa Hudgens, Anne Hathaway, Kim Kardashian, Kendal Jenner and Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Miss Universal Empire

Miss Universal Empire is a company that connects the world through its global hub in London. They organize exclusive and varied events. They are currently reinventing a completely spectacular approach to the entertainment industry.