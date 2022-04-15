It’s not over: COVID-19 cases on the rise in the US

Once again, the United States is slowly entering what could be another outbreak of COVID-19 cases, with cases rising nationwide after declining for two months.

The big unknown? “We don’t know how high that mountain is going to be,” said Dr. Stuart Campbell Ray, an infectious disease expert at Johns Hopkins University.

Nobody expects a spike as high as the last one, when the contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus swept through the population.

But experts warn that the coming wave — caused by a mutant called BA.2 that is believed to be 30% more contagious — will spread across the country. They are concerned that hospitalizations, already on the rise in parts of the Northeast, will surge in a growing number of states in the coming weeks. And the wave of cases will be greater than it seems, they pointed out, because the reported figures are well below the real ones, since there are more people who do diagnostic tests at home without reporting that they are infected, or who do not know at all. undergo any testing.

At the height of the previous omicron wave, reported daily cases numbered in the hundreds of thousands. Through Thursday, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose to 39,521, up from 30,724 two weeks earlier, according to Johns Hopkins data compiled by The Associated Press.

Dr. Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Institute for Translational Research, said the numbers will likely continue to rise until the wave is a quarter the size of the last “monstrous” one. BA.2 could well have the same effect in the United States as in Israel, where it created a “bump” in the case measurement table, he noted.

One thing that is keeping the outbreak more or less at bay, experts said, is that in the United States there is a higher level of immunity thanks to vaccination or previous infections compared to the first days of winter.

But Ray said the United States could end up looking like Europe, where the BA.2 outbreak was “substantial” in some places that had comparable levels of immunity. “We could have a substantial increase here,” he said.

In some states, such as Rhode Island and New Hampshire, the average number of new daily cases rose more than 100% in two weeks, according to data from Johns Hopkins.