“It’s not part of us”

No Covid cures to no-vax? Virologists and scientists say no. From Massimo Galli, infectious disease specialist of the University of Milan, a Pier Luigi Lopalco, epidemiologist and councilor for health in Puglia, comes a sharp no to the hypothesis: “The idea of ​​not treating unvaccinated people” against Covid-19, or of making them pay for assistance, “is absurd. On this line, even cardiopathic or cancer smokers would not be cured, not even obese or drug addicts. Please: I am a doctor and what I have to do in life is to heal people. Without ifs or buts, ”he tells Adnkronos Salute Galli, former professor of Infectious Diseases at the State University of Milan.

The discussion arose about ‘extreme measures such as those hypothesized last week by the premier of a German Land, Thuringia, where a’ non-vaccinated pandemic is underway and where intensive care is collapsing. “I believe that a health system, in a civil and democratic country, should be as universalistic as possible and as much as possible able to treat those who need to be treated – observes Galli – It’s a bit as if in war I didn’t want to treat the enemy because he is on the other side. This is one of the most horrible things that can be conceived. I’m not interested in this idea. ”

“Not treating those who get sick or charging for treatment if they haven’t been vaccinated is not part of our culture. And it clashes with our universal health service. It is necessary to convince and push more and more those who do not want to get vaccinated to do so », adds to the dose, again at Adnkronos Salute Pier Luigi Lopalco. As for the hypothesis of a lockdown only for unvaccinated, Lopalco himself is skeptical: “An extensive use of the Green pass and the limitation of granting it only to those who are vaccinated or have a vaccination exemption for health reasons would, I think, be more applicable and equally effective.” “The forecasts for Christmas are not negative compared to the pandemic” of Covid-19. “The signs are not worrying at the moment. If the vaccination program continues at the current pace, I believe that we will be able to avoid winter pandemic waves ».

Also Galli rejects the idea of ​​the lockdown for unvaccinated: «Austria has about one million more inhabitants than Lombardy, due to its size it can also afford more analytical anti-Covid measures than ours, such as the serological test which is certainly an advanced and useful measure. And it also has political conditions that allow it to enforce the lockdown for the unvaccinated with no ifs and buts. Italy would have more problems for the latter. But if the situation really gets worse, as it is happening in Austria, the decision could also be reasonably taken ».

