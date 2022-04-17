It’s not rocket science, the future of “Fantastic Beasts” will be read in the recipes

TF1 is broadcasting the second episode of “Fantastic Beasts” this Sunday, while a new one has just been released in theaters. Johnny Depp ousted, sulphurous words from JK Rowling… The franchise is experiencing a lot of turmoil. Will they hinder the future of this profitable saga?

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, a prequel to the Harry Potter saga released in the fall of 2018, is the second and final film to star Johnny Depp as the powerful dark wizard, Gellert Grindelwald. And it is in this component, broadcast this Sunday April 17 on TF1, that it takes on its full extent, in a particularly dark role: that of a wizard claiming to be from a superior race. This figure is one of the typical ones that Johnny Depp has always loved, fond of make-ups and other physical transformations. This time he wears peroxide hair, with worrying miscellaneous eyes. The kind of powerfully embodied characters, adored by potter heads, these unconditional fans of the saga… Worthy of a Voldemort or a Severus Snape as a (false) villain.

Except… boom. Entangled in legal cases with his ex-wife Amber Heard, who accuses him of domestic violence, Johnny Depp was forced by Warner to abandon this role, while the studio had initially supported him. The announcement was made by the actor himself, on his Instagram account, in November 2020: “Warner Bros asked me to step down from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts, and I have respected and accepted this request. »

Shortly after, Dane Mads Mikkelsen was chosen as his replacement. In an interview given to Sunday Time, he paid homage to his predecessor: “He’s a masterful actor, and trying to emulate him would have been creative suicide”, he confided. In Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, currently in theaters, he therefore embodies a Grindelwald ready to do anything to conquer power, but more restrained, far from the charismatic tribune played by Johnny Depp until then. Will muggle audiences accept this face change so easily? He had done it well when Richard Harris died in 2002, replaced by Michael Gambon in the role of Dumbledore…

A closely scrutinized box office

Even though the franchise is one of the most profitable in the world (behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the Star Wars)the second part of fantastic animals crystallized concerns on the box office side, with 655 million dollars in revenue, against 814 million for the first. The success of the third, in theaters, will thus be scrutinized very, very closely. The sequel even depends on its results: the fourth and fifth films, already announced with David Yates in the making – owner of the shop since 2007 and Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix – will only see the light of day on this condition.

Condition has become even more essential since JK Rowling saw her reputation tarnished by several transphobic comments, from which the two main stars of the saga, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, have disassociated themselves. The author of the famous novels, sold in millions of copies in the world, is still today that of the screenplays. His name embarrasses Warner more and more, which made him appear very small in the trailer for Secrets of Dumbledore. But the wizardingworld, that is, the extended Wizarding World, remains her creation, and she doesn’t seem to be letting it go. It is finally the public who, although attached to the adorable pilfering Niffler or the cute and clever Bowtruckle always hidden in the pocket of Norbert Scamander, could get tired before her…

r Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Sunday April 17, on TF1 at 9:10 p.m.