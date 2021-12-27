“It’s not science fiction”: created a device that transforms air into drinking water

The Kara Water company has created a dispenser that converts air into drinking water, generating up to 10 liters per day





by EB / CorriereTv



“I grew up in a village where we drank from a well in which there were bacteria for ten years and it affected my family’s health,” says Cody Soodeen, managing director of Kara Water in New York, United States. United, which has created a dispenser that converts the air around us into drinking water. “That experience inspired me to design Kara Pure, with the goal of providing clean water to the people around the world who really need it.” As stated on the company’s website, the device produces water “fortified with minerals that contain antioxidant, anti-aging and anxiolytic properties.” Soodeen points out that Kara Pure does not use refrigerants to condense atmospheric moisture and turn vapor into water droplets, as this process is energy-intensive, noisy and harmful to the environment. Instead, the device uses a ‘desiccant’ which absorbs water from the air and stores it in a small tank. The liquid then passes through a multi-stage purification system where it is sterilized with ultraviolet light and mineralized with calcium, magnesium, zinc, lithium, selenium, strontium and metasilicic acid. Finally, the water passes through an ionizer that alkalizes it and a carbon filter that eliminates the final impurities. For now, Kara Pure only dispenses water at room temperature; however, the startup undertook to soon develop the “hot / cold” function. The product has already raised over $ 188,000 on the IndieGogo crowdfunding portal.