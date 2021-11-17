It’s not the 2020 epidemic

The so-called “fourth wave”, which is causing a new growth in cases and an increase in intensive care admissions in many European countries, including Italy, is not easy to analyze and interpret: today’s is no longer the case. epidemic of 2020. Many things have changed since then: there are vaccines, which offer protection against severe forms of COVID-19; there are more contagious variants; and there are fewer restrictions, even if the situation varies from country to country.

In recent months, many governments, including Italy, have preferred a prudent strategy: they have removed the restrictions gradually and have promoted an extensive vaccination campaign with specific restrictions for unvaccinated people. Other countries, such as the UK, have preferred a different route: they have eliminated restrictions much faster, including the requirement to wear masks and maintain physical distancing.

For all these reasons it is difficult to say how dangerous the current situation is: whether what is happening should be considered a new emergency, or rather a “physiological” deterioration in our coexistence with the virus, which will probably continue for some time yet. However, we can try to understand something by comparing the current situation in Italy with that – much more serious – of a year ago.

Let’s start with how things are going now.

After a relatively quiet summer, with limited growth in infections in some regions such as Sicily and Calabria, in the last month in Italy the weekly infections have increased at a rapid pace, around 40 percent. The weekly incidence of cases has exceeded the threshold of 90 infections per 100 thousand inhabitants and compared to the last few months the consideration towards the R index has returned to grow t , a number that indicates how many people are infected by a single person, on average and over a certain period of time. The R t is higher than 1: in the latest surveillance bulletin released by the Higher Institute of Health, last week it was 1.21.

If only these two indicators were looked at, the concerns would be similar to those of a year ago. However, vaccines are making the difference today, allowing for a much smaller increase in hospitalizations and deaths.

Regarding the effectiveness of vaccines, and what could have happened this autumn without the start of vaccination campaigns, a study published on November 16 by the Higher Institute of Health, the Ministry of Health and the Bruno Kessler Foundation is useful.

The study talks among other things about the deaths that would have been avoided thanks to the vaccine: it claims that between 27 December 2020, the day the vaccination campaign began in Italy, and 30 June 2021, the vaccine would have prevented 12,100 deaths ( with a rather large confidence interval: 6,600-21,000 deaths). In the same period, deaths from COVID-19 in Italy were 56 thousand: however, it should be specified that in the first months of the year, in correspondence with the third wave and at least until mid-April, the rate of administration was rather low.

According to the same study, in addition to limiting deaths, in July and August the effectiveness of the vaccine would also offset the negative effect of the spread of the delta variant, which has proved to be more contagious than the others that have emerged so far and able to spread very quickly. .

It is good to remember that these are still estimates, and that to analyze what-would-have-happened-if it has always been a very complex operation.

The effectiveness of the vaccine is also having an impact on the trend of hospitalizations in intensive care, which so far has been significantly lower than in the autumn of 2020. That of hospitalizations is a fact that must be taken with caution – it has some limitations linked to the different management of the epidemic -, but it has great relevance, also considering the fact that without vaccines, and with the spread of the delta variant, it could have been much higher than it is today.

At the moment in Italy, hospitals in difficulty due to new admissions to intensive care seem to be concentrated in some regions, especially in Friuli Venezia Giulia and in the Marche region, where the percentage of beds occupied by COVID-19 patients out of the total available places it has exceeded 10 per cent, the alert threshold set by the Ministry of Health.

In general, the employment rate in hospitals is much lower than in the second and third waves of the epidemic. Also in this case it should be noted that this indicator has always had some problems.

As it points out Political report card, among the “Covid-19 patients”, only coronavirus positive patients are counted and not negativized patients, who were hospitalized for the consequences of the virus in the days following the infection. Moreover, for some time now many observers have noted the limited reliability of the statistics on hospital employment, which is linked to the number of beds theoretically available, decided by the regions and not always reliable, perhaps inflated to avoid new restrictions.

The lower pressure on intensive care compared to the first three waves of the epidemic can also be seen in the comparison between the trend of hospitalized patients in Italy and in other European countries. This graph shows the incidence of intensive care patients per million people in Italy, Spain, France, the United Kingdom and Germany, where seriously ill patients are on the rise, but not yet at the level of the second and third waves. .

Then there is one last big difference between today and a year ago, and which again demonstrates the importance of vaccines: that is, we travel much more.

It is allowed to move from one region to another, to go on public transport without limits of capacity, to attend matches at the stadium, to go to the cinema and to the theater, among other things. And many people have returned to work in the office. The same weekly cases of a year ago, with greater freedom to travel and lead a normal social life, today cause far fewer consequences and deaths in countries where the vaccination campaign is more extensive.

The study published by the Higher Institute of Health, the Ministry of Health and the Bruno Kessler Foundation also identifies the main strategy for the “return to pre-pandemic life”, which consists in extending the vaccination campaign with mRNA vaccines beyond the 90 percent of the population considering all people over 5 years old.

So far in Italy, 76.8 percent of the population has completed the vaccination cycle. Considering the entire Italian population, including people who cannot be vaccinated because they are less than 12 years old, 14 million individuals have not received the vaccine.

However, it is difficult to make accurate predictions for the future, also because the first data must be considered which show the decline in the effectiveness of vaccination in protecting against infection.

The Italian Association of Epidemiology he analyzed data from the Higher Institute of Health which in the last thirty days has detected 40,182 cases of infection in unvaccinated people (48 cases per 10,000 people) and 52,016 in fully vaccinated people (12 per 10,000 people): in particular, the incidence rate in the vaccinated it is equal to 21 cases per 100 thousand people if the second dose has been received for more than 6 months and 11 cases per 100 thousand people if less.

“If it is true that, after six months from the second dose, a good efficacy of vaccinations in the protection of symptomatic disease is confirmed, higher than 80%, it should be noted that instead the efficacy in protecting against contagion drops globally to 50%”, we read in the article published from the association on Science on the net. «Half of the population vaccinated before June 2021 would therefore again be susceptible to infection. This data supports and supports the efforts that are being made in recent weeks for the administration of the booster dose, the so-called dose booster“.