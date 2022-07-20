It’s now done for Cristiano Ronaldo.. Very good news for Xavi

CAN 2022 (F): Morocco sets a new record in Africa!

-Welcome to all on Afrique Sports for this Morning of WEDNESDAY, JULY 20, 2022 that we start with Morocco snatched qualification for the final of the Women’s AFCON 2022 at home by knocking down Nigeria, three-time defending champion, on penalties in the semi-final (1-1, 5-4 pens). All this in front of a Moulay-Abdallah Sports Complex in Rabat which had no less than 45,562 supporters in the stands! The Confederation of African Football (CAF) reveals that this is the first time that such an attendance has been recorded for a women’s football match in Africa! This continental record will make this evening even more unforgettable for fans of the Atlas Lionesses.

BUNDESLIGA: HALLER BREAKS THE SILENCE AFTER THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF HIS TUMOR

-Let’s go to Germany with Haller. Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller has made a statement after his club announced he had been diagnosed with a testicular tumour. The 28-year-old Ivory Coast international broke the silence on Tuesday with words of gratitude and promise. The day before, his German club revealed the result of a medical examination which diagnosed the striker with cancer. “Thank you all for the many messages of support since yesterday’s announcement. My family and I thank you. I will now focus on my recovery so I can come back stronger. Haller writes on an image with which he shares his entire statement.

Nantes: Mostafa Mohamed expected Wednesday

-A jump alongside Mostafa Mohamed. In search of attacking reinforcements for the coming season, FC Nantes is about to recruit Mostafa Mohamed (24 years old, 27 appearances and 7 league goals for the 2021-2022 season). According to information from Foot Mercato, confirmed by Ouest-France, the Galatasaray striker must pass his medical examination on Wednesday with the Canaries. The Egyptian international will be loaned for a season to the winner of the Coupe de France with an option to buy estimated at 6 million euros. This will be the second offensive recruit of the FCN after Evann Guessand, on loan from Nice.

Conflict: Shakhtar demands accountability from Fifa

– A jump in Ukraine. In the front line given its geographical location, in the Donbass, the city of Donetsk and the Shakhtar club have already paid a heavy price in this war. So its leaders are now demanding accountability from the international body. Shakhtar thus decided to seize the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to obtain compensation from Fifa. Estimating his damage at 50 million euros, reports the British media The Athletic. “Due to FIFA’s decision, FC Shakhtar lost a chance to transfer four foreign players for a total amount of around 50 million euros,” laments the club’s general manager.

BARÇA: XAVI HERNANDEZ WILL BE ABLE TO TAKE OFF IN THE UNITED STATES!

-A stint with Barça. Xavi Hernandez will finally be able to go to the United States! Banned from American territory for having traveled three times to Iran when he was training Al-Sadd (Qatar), the Blaugrana coach is on the verge of settling his bureaucratic problems. According to Sport, Xavi will go tomorrow morning to the American embassy in Madrid, to obtain his authorization to return to the United States, before taking off for Miami in the afternoon. Absent for Barça’s friendly match against Inter Miami tonight (2 a.m.), Xavi Hernandez will be replaced by his brother Oscar on the bench. The former midfielder will however be able to direct his players on Sunday (5 a.m.), during the Clasico against Real Madrid in Las Vegas.

We have arrived at the quiz moment with 3 clues to know our mystery player of the day.

1st clue: I am a 29 year old midfielder playing in England

2nd clue: I have already played for 3 clubs including Chakhtar Donetsk

3rd clue: My name is also Rodrigues

Who am I ?

Our congratulations to those who answered Mariano Diaz during the Matinale this Tuesday. He was the player to find since he is a 29-year-old striker playing in La Liga who has already played for 3 clubs including Real Madrid and who exploded in France, in Lyon.

Manchester United: A secret clause seals the future of Cristiano Ronaldo

-Let’s finish with CR7. Wanting to leave Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo could be forced to stay with the Reds Devils until 2024. An extension clause puts him in a delicate position. Present at a press conference, Erik ten Hag put a chill on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo by revealing the existence of a secret clause while the Portuguese agent, Jorge Mendes, tries to find him a new point of fall. He also took the opportunity to give his opinion on his situation. “He’s not for sale. I planned the season with him, and I’m looking forward to working with him. The situation is still the same. I am well informed: he also has an option for an additional season. So could Ronaldo stick around beyond this season? Yes,” added the Mancunian coach.

– And we come to the end of this Morning that we close with the question of the day: In your opinion, why is CR7 so ​​keen to leave Manchester United?

