It’s official: Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Topher Grace will be part of That ’90s Show, the sequel series to That ’70s Show

That ’90s Show added a bunch of familiar names to its cast. While the Netflix-sponsored show had already enlisted Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp to return as Red Forman and Kitty Forman respectively, it has now been revealed that the show will work as a sequel to That ’70s Show secured the return of five key members from the original show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti) and Wilmer Valderrama (Fez) will be part of That ’90s Show as special guests.

Please note that That ’90s Show It will be set in 1995 and will focus on Leia Forman, Eric and Donna’s daughter, visiting her grandparents for the summer and eventually befriending a new generation of Point Place kids.

In that sense, in addition to the sporadic appearances of Grace, Kunis, Kutcher, Prepon and Valderrama, the program will feature Callie Haverda (The Lost Husband) as Leia Forman alongside Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp to return as Red Forman and Kitty Forman, who star in the first look at the series.

Netflix has already approved the making of 10 episodes of That ’90s Showbut the series does not yet have a premiere date.