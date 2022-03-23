It’s official: Carlos Correa stamps his signature with the Minnesota Twins

The boricua Carlos Correa made official today, Tuesday, his signing with the Minnesota Twins for three years and $105.3 million.

The Twins organization shared an image of the moment the Puerto Rican shortstop put his signature on the contract.

Correa arrived at the Twins’ spring camp for physicals and passed with flying colors.

Minnesota will be the second team from Santa Isabel in the Majors, after his debut with the Houston Astros in 2015.

Correa surprised with his signing with the Twins, after aiming for a contract worth more than $300 million in his first turn in free agency.

The deal with Minnesota has exit clauses in each of the first two years, so he could return to free agency at the end of this season.

Correa, who arrived in a private plane in Fort Myers on Tuesday morning, arrived at the facilities of the Lee County Complex and immediately signed autographs for the fans who arrived at the venue. He hung out with his new teammates before heading to the batting cages and onto the field.

“The team already made it official today. There was a family atmosphere and a lot of unity in the clubhouse with the arrival of Carlos”, said Elvis Martínez, press coordinator for the Twins.

“The president of the press and the travel president received him. He arrived alone. His physical exam was done. Today (yesterday) he is already practicing with his classmates. In the clubhouse they are obviously happy with this signing. Glad he’s joining the Twins.”

“In our clubhouse there are many Latinos who know him.”

“Right now he’s in field 4 catching ground balls with his teammates who aren’t going to play today. He is already incorporated. The announcement has already been made. And what we are looking forward to is the press conference tomorrow (Wednesday),” he added.

Martinez noted that during Tuesday’s training session many fans milled around to see their new player in action.

“Excellent atmosphere here. You know that fans come to practice because it’s open to the public. There are a lot of fans standing when he’s batting in the cage. There are many people here. You know this camp is going to get even better.”