It’s official: Jeffrey Dean Morgan will be part of the fourth season of The Boys

A name that for years haunted the cast of TheBoys finally joined the cast of the popular series broadcast by Amazon Prime Video and after an extensive process to try to bring the actor to the program, this week it was confirmed that Jeffrey Dean Morgan It will be part of the fourth season of the violent superhero series.

For now it is unknown what role Morgan will play in the fourth season of TheBoysbut the actor’s participation in the program will mark a new collaboration between him and Eric Kripke, the showrunner of TheBoys, who previously worked on Supernatural.

Remember that although The Walking Dead is about to end, Morgan still has pending commitments as Negan courtesy of Dead City (previously Isle of the Dead), a new spin-off of the zombie show that will be headlined by the actor and Lauren Cohan as Maggie. This production intends to premiere in 2023, so Morgan valued that the team of TheBoys and AMC could adjust their schedule.

“I can’t tell you I’m not excited! Many thanks to Eric Kripke and AMC and The Boys for finding a solution for both schedules. It was not an easy task. So damn excited.” the Morgan pointed out.

All while Kripke welcomed him to the show with a behind-the-scenes photo from the filming of the fourth season.

The fourth season of TheBoys It doesn’t have a release date yet.