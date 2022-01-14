It’s official: Kim Kardashian is with Pete Davidson. But can we really trust him?

Nothing personal, but if there’s a showbiz character I just don’t like, it’s Pete Davidson.

Given his shows and they don’t make me laugh, the same for his films where he doesn’t seem particularly good at me and finally, to close the circle, his love life is totally meaningless. He always goes out with women who are strong, popular and much more famous than him so much so that one wonders what they find in him. For heaven’s sake, maybe he’s a lovely person met live, but the impression he gives from the outside is that he’s some kind of social climber and, now, she has conquered (and I keep wondering: how?) the holy grail of celebrities: Kim Kardashian.

Indeed, as demonstrated by a photo posted on Instagram from a mutual friend, between the two things would be so serious that there were introductions with mom Kris Jenner.

Starting from the fact that this couple will break up in a few months because I don’t think the two have anything in common, but can we really trust Pete Davidson? Let’s look at the long list of his exes.

The first – by the way, her longest lasting relationship – was with Cazzie David and they were together from 2016 to 2018. According to the stories of the actress of The Umbrella Academy, she was very much in love but due to common mental health problems she had decided to close everything, only to think about it a few weeks later. Too bad he was already busy and super engaged to Ariana Grande. In this case, the story is well known: 5 months together, they even announce the wedding, then overnight, nothing more total. The singer said that it was a surreal period, that theirs was just a strong infatuation but nothing more because they didn’t know each other at all.

Not even the time for us to understand what had happened that we find him, hand in hand, with Kate Beckinsale. 20 years of difference, she who says that he is more mature than he seems and, guess what: after 4 months the official farewell arrives. How much time do you think it took before moving on to the next relationship? If you’ve thought about a few months, you’ve guessed why, in August 2019, it’s up to Margaret Qualley. But, apparently, it is the classic summer flirt because time, 3 months and they say goodbye (not that the other stories last longer). Both of them will never go back to their relationship, as if they want to forget it and bury it in a corner of their memory.

And, finally, we come to the most recent ones which, obviously, as told so far, follow the same pattern: they last a few months and are very close. With Kaia Gerber it is outdated because, by flirting with Qualley, a couple of weeks go by. At the time, rumors emerged that the model’s parents were very concerned about this dating due to her addiction problems and troubled love history. And, even if it annoys us to admit it, often the parents are right and the model, after the end of this flirtation, told how it was an unhealthy relationship in which her happiness depended completely on that of him and that she was very unhappy. . After a month and here he is with the star of Bridgerton, Phoebe Dynevor, with whom he was together for five months and then it ended, they say, because of the distance.

Now, Pete Davidson, from good Scorpio, is very crafty and retracing his past love stories there are always too many elements in common: they last a blink of an eye, they are always with people who, at that particular moment, are on the crest of the wave and receive so much attention from the media and, above all, end when the attention begins to subside a little.

All of us have let ourselves be duped, once in a lifetime (if not more), by the classic bad boy who gives us a bit of the exotic flavor of forbidden relationships, but then we understand that they are just narcissists and, many times, gods. manipulators. Will this also be the case?