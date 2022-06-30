It’s official: Mobil gasoline will multiply its presence in the local market as of September 1

As anticipated The new day In the month of April, the company Sol Puerto Rico Limited (Sol) confirmed today, Wednesday, that it formalized an agreement with ExxonMobil for the use of the Mobil brand in its network of stations in Puerto Rico.

The agreement is long-term and will take effect on September 1 of this year.

Nanette Pagán-Soto, manager of Brand, Communications and External Affairs of El Grupo Sol, indicated in written statements that through this contract, Sol will distribute the Mobil brand fuels in its network of service stations, which currently amounts to 177. Sol will continue to support retailers and manage the Mobil brand through its local team in Puerto Rico, the regional team of El Grupo Sol and that of its parent company, Parkland Corporation.

The change arose after Sol, a company that has managed the Shell brand for more than a decade in Puerto Rico, lost the license to represent it. The brand shell will continue to be on the market and will be represented by Toral.

ExxonMobil, whose track record exceeds 130 years in the industry International, it is globally recognized for its leadership, advanced technology and innovation, investment in research and development, as well as the high quality of its differentiated product formulas in the markets in which it participates.

“The new image in the Mobil brand service stations will offer consumers an exceptional experience through an avant-garde and attractive design and superior lighting. Market studies indicate the recognition of the Mobil brand in Puerto Ricoa brand that also stands out for its performance in motor racing such as Formula 1 and other global entertainment categories,” said Pagán Soto.

“We are excited that our experienced, passionate and dedicated team at Sol, with extensive experience in the market, will lead this powerful value proposition for our retailers and consumers. We are convinced that this important relationship with ExxonMobil, our corporate culture and commitment to the highest operational and safety standards, our strategic and proven marketing management, together with our retailers will position Mobil as the leading fuel brand in Puerto Rico”, added the executive.

For her part, Mayra Blancovich, Manager of the Fuels and Programs Category of El Grupo Sol, pointed out that the company has made a great alliance with ExxonMobil, which will result in relevant value propositions to customers and consumers, through the products, high-quality service and facilities.

Grupo Sol operates in 22 Eastern Caribbean countriesJamaica, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Bermuda, Bahamas, Cayman, Belize, Guyana, Suriname, French Guiana, Martinique and Guadeloupe. Sol supplies fuels, lubricants, bitumen and liquefied gas through an extensive network of service stations, with marine, aviation and commercial operations in the Caribbean.