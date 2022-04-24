It’s official? Nicky Jam gives a key clue that would affirm the end of their relationship

PUERTO RICO — For several weeks, various theories have come to light that the relationship between Nicky Jam Y Genesis Aleska it had come to an end. Users of social networks realized that the Venezuelan model disappeared from Instagram and they were not long in drawing their own conclusions. Criticism also intensified.

In the midst of this new scandal, the singer of “Miami” was described, once again, as a true womanizer. In addition, various entertainment media claim that the Puerto Rican could be dating someone else. So far, neither the model nor the actor have spoken about it, but the signs are many.

If before there was a small chance that Aleska Genesis Y Nicky Jam were still together, all that was in the past. And it is that recently the outstanding interpreter also chose to eliminate all traces of their relationship. Thus, the Puerto Rican would confirm what many thought. Something that keeps users waiting is the possible cause that separated them.

Nicky Jam could be in love again

On the other hand, there are those who claim that the urban singer could be dating adriana bendana, with whom he was seen a few days ago in Canada. It was learned that the model was also accompanying the artist in one of her events in Canada. So, possibly, the reggaeton player’s separation is due to his “easiness” to fall in love.

Contrary to this speculation, there are other entertainment media that link Nicky Jam with Greece Viloria, who shared several videos where he appears very close to the artist. The truth of it all is that there are more clues that confirm the distance between the singer and Aleska Genesisalthough these were very close to getting married.