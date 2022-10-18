it’s official thanks to Dwayne Johnson and Black Adam

We had to wait 6 years to hope to see Henry Cavill put on the costume Superman. While Black Adam intends to smash the box office on October 19, Dwayne Johnson and DC have great ambitions for the return of the man of steel.

Dwayne Johnson never stopped defending Henry Cavill in Superman. The Rock has been dreaming for years of a face to face Black Adam / Superman. And if his film Black Adam is a success, nothing can prevent him from setting up this fight.

“Superman coming back doesn’t just benefit Black Adam“explains Dwayne Johnson, “but to the entire DC Universe. But above all, that’s what the fans want. This is the pillar you need. So yes, it required phone calls, appointments… for years! It took six years to achieve this. I repeat, for six years we defended Superman and they kept saying no. Today, the bosses of DC and Warner have changed and we are entering a new era of the DC Universe”.

In summary, DC has messed up its DC Universe so badly and is so confused about how to treat its characters that it is turning to Dwayne Johnson hoping he can strike a new balance.

Man Of Steel 2 is therefore officially in development almost 10 years after Zack Snyder’s film. No script yet but the search for scriptwriters is in progress.

Among the potential directors, the name of Christopher McQuarrie (Mission Impossible) was mentioned. Henry Cavill and Christopher McQuarrie had a few years ago proposed a synopsis for Man Of Steel 2 which had been rejected by Warner executives at the time.