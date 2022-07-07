“It’s okay to get up and go pee”

Director James Cameron has defended Avatar: The Way of Water’s for the film’s running time of 3 hours, arguing with some weariness that those who find the film too long can simply “get up and pee”.

In statements to Empire, the filmmaker cautioned that he didn’t want to see people complain about the sequel’s length; when now the public usually spend several continuous hours to consume television or streaming programming.

“I don’t want anyone to complain about the length, when they sit and see it [televisión] for eight hours. I can almost read in the review: ‘The agonizingly long three-hour movie…’ It’s like, give me a fucking break.”

“I’ve seen my kids sit down and do five hour-long episodes in a row. Here’s the big social paradigm shift that needs to happen: It’s okay to get up and pee.”

Cameron also addressed criticism from some fans that interest in a sequel to Avatar has faded over time.

“The trolls will understand that nobody gives a shit if they can’t remember the names of the characters or a damn thing that happened in the movie. So I’m not worried about that,” he said.

Avatar: The Way of Water it will be the first of four planned sequels to the 2009 record-breaking movie. In the interview, Cameron also revealed that he’s already finished filming the third movie, but may not direct the fourth and fifth.

“The Avatar movies themselves are all-consuming. I also have other things that I’m developing that are exciting. […] I think eventually over time; I don’t know if that’s after three or after four, I’ll want to pass the baton to a director I trust to take over, so I can do other things that interest me as well. Or maybe not. I dont know”.

Planning for future sequels, he added, “I got more excited as it went on. Movie four is a corker. In fact, I hope I get to do it. But it depends on market forces. Three is in the can, so it’s going to come out regardless.” I really hope we can do four and five because it’s a great story, ultimately.”

The next sequel will see the return of Sam Worthington, Zoë Saldana Y Sigourney Weaverwhile new additions include Kate Winslet, Vin Diesel, Jermaine Clement Y Michelle Yeoh.

cinema

EFE/Javier Romualdo in Los Angeles









Estefani Castañeda / TW:@fannyasecas



