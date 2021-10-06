‘It’s on another level’

The interaction between Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy is one of the topics that most pique the curiosity of fans ahead of Thor: Love and Thunder: the couple formed by the characters of Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt promises sparks (at least according to what we have seen between Infinity War and Endgame) and we, of course, do not ask for better.

Although the two seem to bear very little on-screen, however, love seems to have broken out between the actors of Star-Lord and Thor on the set: after having shown themselves in the company of the other Chris in the act of making fun of Chris Evans, indeed, Chris Pratt he addressed a few words of praise to his colleague son of Odin.

“Hemsworth is great, he’s really good. People will be speechless when they see what he did, what he and Taika did with Thor: Love and Thunder. AND really on another level. Chris really took it to another level. […] I was really in awe in his presence. He is a very good person even in real life. It was great to be there with him“were the words of the actor of Peter Quill.

Loading... Advertisements

We, at this point, could not be more curious than this: the work by Hemsworth and Waititi was it really that great? We will find out just in a little while! Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth recently showed us his training for Thor.