It’s on HBO Max and is considered one of the best movies in history

hbo max Its catalog includes a film from 2005, which for many critics is included in the lists of the best films in history. According to the Flix Patrol site, it is currently one of the top ten most watched movies on the streaming platform.

, the revenge “This is the name of this Movies In which the actress has given a brilliant performance Natalie Portman , Directed by James McTeigue based on the comic by Alan Moore.

“In the not too distant future, Britain has become a totalitarian country ruled by a dictator (John Hurt). One afternoon, after curfew, Evie (Natalie Portman) is rescued in the middle of the street by a mysterious masked man named “V”. (Hugo Weaving)”, the synopsis says.

“The strange character explains to her what his plans are to gain freedom. In fact, The goal of all V’s actions would be to awaken a revolution against the fascist government throughout the country.“, closes the description.

It was highly praised by distinguished critics. “The strength of the explosive ‘V for Vendetta’ lies in the ideas that aren’t computer-generated. That’s a rarity in today’s Teflon Hollywood: A movie that sticks with you“, assessed Rolling Stone.

“Can a ‘popcorn’ movie be political? It can. (…) a great movie, Time published, “I love his look, his energy, and the confidence of his epic design.”

v-de-vendeta-1616151003.jpg This is one of the best movies in the HBO Max catalog.

HBO Max: cast of the film “V for Vendetta”

YesStephenie Rhee, Hugo Weaving, John Hurt, Natalie PortmanStephen Fry, Tim Pigott-Smith, Rupert Graves, Roger Allam, Ben Miles, Sinead Cusack, Natasha Wightman and John Standing form the cast.

HBO Max: Trailer for the film “V for Vendetta”