It’s on Netflix, it has Natalie Portman and it’s one of the best movies ever.

► YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: It is on Netflix and is considered one of the most beautiful movies in history

What is The Professional about, the Netflix movie

in the movie of Netflix, Jean Reno plays León, a professional hitman and very lonely, who is only interested in plants. He lives in the same building as Mathilda (Natalie Portman), who lives with her family.

The professional movie netflix.jpg

Mathilda’s father is in charge of storing cocaine for the DEA, but one day they discover that he has been stealing from them and they decide to raid the house, destroying everything in their path. The head of the operation, Stansfield (Gary Oldman) gets mad and kills all of Mathilda’s family, including her 4-year-old brother, and she saves herself from her for having been doing the shopping.

When he returns, he realizes what has happened and asks León to enter his house and stays with him. As time goes by, they both get to know and appreciate each other and they teach each other things, although she only intends to take revenge for the death of her family, mainly her brother’s.

The moviewhich can be seen in Netflix, has a score of 8.5 on IMDb, being one of the highest rated on that site. Meanwhile, on Rottem Tomatoes, the audience gave it a 95% approval, against the 74% that critics gave it.

Cast of The Professional, the Netflix movie

Jean Reno: Leon

Gary OldmanNorman Stansfield

Natalie Portman: Mathilda Lando

Danny Aiello: Tony

Peter Appel: Malky

Trailer of The Professional, the Netflix movie