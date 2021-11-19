“It’s one big outbreak”: now Covid worries Berlin

If in Austria the Covid situation is critical, to the point of having pushed the government to launch a lockdown for all and mandatory vaccination, in Germany the scenario is no less. “ We are in a national emergency. We need a common effort “, declared the German Foreign Minister, Jens Spahn, in reference to the pressure that has returned to weigh on hospitals. The president of the Robert Koch Institut, Lothar Wieler, instead stated that the German territory is a single major outbreak.

The rush of the virus

Just take a look at the numbers of Germany to understand the speed with which the Sars-CoV-2 is back to racing. In the last 24 hours they have been confirmed 52,970 new cases; very high figures, although down from yesterday’s 65,371, the highest figure since the start of the pandemic. What is also worrying is the surge in the country’s seven-day incidence rate, now equal to 340.7 and fivefold within a month. Victims are also on the rise. 201 people lost their lives on the last day due to complications attributable to the coronavirus.

The scientific explanation is rather troubling. The Robert Koch Institut, the German epidemiological center, provided emblematic indications: “ All of Germany is currently one major outbreak. Now we have to apply the emergency brake “because such an increase in infections is no longer acceptable. As for the 2G rule, launched yesterday by the summit between the federal government and Laender – which provides access only to those vaccinated or cured of Covid on the basis of the hospital admissions index – Wieler asked that it be respected “ consistently: if this doesn’t happen, the rule doesn’t work, of course. We must stop with lax attitudes “.

New measures coming?

It remains to be seen how the German government will behave in the near future in the face of the resurgence of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, the Bundesrat, the German upper house, has approved the new one restrictions package to counter the fourth, violent wave of Covid. Despite the expected opposition from the conservative bloc, which dominates the House in which the 16 Lander are represented, the package, already approved yesterday by the Bundestag, passed unanimously. This contains the measure of the so-called 3G – initial of the German words for ‘cured, vaccinated or tested – to go to work or travel on public transport. At the moment, the closure of schools or shops has been ruled out.

However, Spahn’s words make us reflect, who declared that it is impossible to defeat this wave with only vaccines and booster. In fact, the minister believes that other measures are necessary, among which, in his opinion, could also find space lockdown for the unvaccinated. As for the situation hospitals, the most critical picture is in Bavaria. A patient severely affected by the choroavirus was transferred to Italy, in Merano, in South Tyrol, in order to receive the necessary treatment. This was reported by the information site Merkur, explaining that the decision was determined by the fact that the beds available in the intensive care unit of the city of Freising, in Bavaria, are exhausted. The other hospitals in Bavaria had also run out of availability to admit patients to intensive care.