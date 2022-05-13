“It’s one of the worst things I’ve ever done”: Kourtney Kardashian confessed that she broke her engagement ring of 1 million dollars

Kourtney Kardashian has confessed to stepping on and breaking the engagement ring Travis Barker gave her in what she said was “one of the worst things I’ve ever done.”

Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she ‘cried hysterically for hours’ after stepping on and breaking the engagement ring given to her by her partner, musician Travis Barker.

The reality star, 43, who got engaged to Barker, 46, in October, he was horrified when he accidentally stepped on her million dollar diamond ring.

In the latest installment of The KardashiansKourtney opened up to her 66-year-old mom Kris Jenner, who noticed her missing engagement ring.

Kourtney accepted Travis’s proposal on the fourth episode of The Kardashians, which she called a “fairy tale,” despite the fact that her three children she shares with Scott Disick did not like.

In the last scene, Kris asked her why she wasn’t wearing her ring, to which she replied: “They’re actually fixing it…”

Kourtney then opened up about what happened and revealed: “It’s probably one of the worst things I’ve ever done in my life. She was sitting on the floor folding sweatshirts. I took off the ring and put it next to me on the ground, as if thinking that it would be safe by my side.

“I had to take something up to my closet, and when I went downstairs, I stepped on the ring. I was crying hysterically in my closet for hours, and then I called Travis. I thought: “I did something very, very bad”, Kourtney explained.

The Blink-182 drummer took the news in stride, and Kourtney praised him for “handling it better.”

“It really gave me a nervous breakdown. I was like, this is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever had in my life, and how could I have done that?said.

The influencer, who shares children (Mason, 12 years old, Penelope, nine years old and Reign, seven years old) with her ex-partner Scott, he felt even worse about the accident because Travis had helped design the ring himself.

“Travis chose it, he designed it, he looked at so many stones and this was me in a stone and I thought it was really special.”Kourtney said.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker when they got engaged

Jewelry designer Lorraine Schwarz revealed the 46-year-old rocker had lent a “really big” hand in helping design his fiancée’s ring, which features an oval-cut stone on a pavé diamond band.

“It is a beautifully cut, flawless diamond stone. I worked with Travis and he was a very important part. He was very hands on throughout the process. It’s beautiful and they’re happy,” Schwarz said of the ring.

The episode came after Kris made it clear that her lips are sealed when it comes to revealing details of her eldest daughter Kourtney’s wedding to Travis.

“I have sworn to secrecy”, the mother of the Kardashians, 66, told the magazine People.

“If I say one thing about the wedding, I’m going to be in a lot of trouble!” he added.

Kourtney seems to want to keep her second trip down the aisle with Travis much more private than her first wedding low-key.

After causing a stir at the Grammy Awards on April 6, the couple tied the knot that same night in Las Vegas.

However, they were unable to obtain a marriage license in time, so they settled for a ceremony that was not legally binding.

Days later, Kourtney shared some of the photos of the couple grinning from ear to ear while wearing matching black leather biker jackets while doing their test run.

Kourtney Kardashian’s ring

She and Travis looked like they could barely contain their passion as they kissed in the pictures.

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night out and some tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married ( Unlicensed). Practice makes a master”, wrote in the publication of the photos.

The couple will now have plenty of time to plan their dream wedding with as many guests as they like.

Keep reading:

Lupus: symptoms and treatments of a disease suffered by Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian

Missing Feminist: Marilyn, the Underground, and Kim Kardashian’s Ass

The printed look of Heidi Klum, the romantic night of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: celebrities in a click