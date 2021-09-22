‘It’s out of control, no one’s safe’

What a Johnny Depp things have not gone particularly well in recent times is there for all to see: the Pirates of the Caribbean star has faced a lot of problems caused by the known private issues that involve him together with Amber Heard and, during the course of the San Sebastian Film Festival, he wanted to have his say on the thing.

Already in recent months, Depp had accused Hollywood of wanting to boycott him, a topic touched upon again during the ceremony for the delivery of the Donostia Award, with the actor who said he was convinced that he was victim of the so-called cancel culture: “This thing has gotten so out of hand that I can assure you that no one is safe. None of you. No one beyond those doors. Nobody is safe“were his first words about it.

“It’s not just happening to me, it is happening to a lot of people. This stuff is happening to women, to men. Sadly at some point people start to think it’s normal. Or that it’s their fault. But it isn’t“The Edward Scissorhands actor then continued. Before the San Sebastian Film Festival, remember, fans had already shown their support for Johnny Depp during the Karlovy Vary Film Festival.