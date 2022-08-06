it’s over after 9 months of relationship – La Nouvelle Tribune

A few months of intense love passed between Kim kardashians and pete davidson, 28 years old. The 41-year-old American star, mother of four, finds herself single again. According to several sources, it would seem that it is because of the difficulties in coordinating their agenda which is at the base of their rupture.

‹‹Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is at any time. But Kim has four children and it’s not that easy. She has to focus on the kids››, revealed a source quoted by several media. Kim Kardashian broke up with Pete but the ex-lovers decided to remain friends.

Not for lack of love, but by force of circumstance. ‹‹Although they have a lot of love and respect for each other, they found that the dynamics of long distance and their respective schedules made it very difficult to maintain a relationship.››, informed a source close to this couple. pete davidson was born on November 16, 1993 in Staten Island.

He lost his firefighter father by profession in the collapse of the World Trade Center in September 2001. Pete is the youngest to join the saturday night livean entertainment show cult across the Atlantic. He landed the first major role of his career in 2019 with Big Time Teen. In 2018, pete davidson got engaged to the singer Ariana Grande. This romantic relationship only lasted a few months.