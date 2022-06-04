It’s over between Shakira and Gerard Pique, the couple announce their separation

Singer Shakira and footballer Gérard Piqué announced their separation in a press release published by the Spanish press.

Many rumors ignited social networks in recent days, the announcement is now official. In a press release published by the Spanish press, Shakira and Gerard Pique have just confirmed their separation. “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, which is our top priority, we ask for privacy. Thank you for your understanding”, they explained via the EFE agency.

The Colombian singer and the Spanish footballer formed for more than 12 years one of the most legendary star couples in show business. They had met in 2010 shortly before the World Cup in South Africa, for which the artist had interpreted the official anthem, “Waka Waka”. The tube had brought luck to his future companion since he had become, some time later, world champion with the Spanish selection. The story had then taken on the appearance of a dream, the two announcing in 2013 the birth of their first child, Milan, then later of little Sasha, born in 2015. Media couple, they however lived a distance relationship most of the time because of their respective careers. “It’s like being married to a soldier, except he doesn’t risk dying in battle,” Shakira humorously told “Hello” magazine in 2017.

But in recent weeks, many rumors have arisen about the couple. So much so that the singer herself had to respond to one of them at the end of the week. While it was said she had been taken to hospital due to an anxiety attack following her separation, she denied on Twitter and commented: “I have received worried messages about people who say they saw me in an ambulance in Barcelona. I want to clarify that these are photos that were taken on May 28, after my father unfortunately suffered a fall. That day, I accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital where he recovered favorably. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your support and love.” Gerard Pique did not comment further.