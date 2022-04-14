It’s over for Mbappé, the final clue falls!

PSG Mercato: will Kylian Mbappé extend with Paris SG or join Real Madrid this summer? The Spanish press released the index that confirms everything.

PSG signs a new big partnership

If the results do not necessarily follow in the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain continues its development on the international level. This Thursday, the capital club notably announced its new partnership with GOAT. The online lifestyle platform, which will replace the Qatar National Bank, should pay the Rouge et Bleu more than 50 million euros over three years to appear on the sleeve of the PSG shirt.

“We are delighted to welcome GOAT into the Paris Saint-Germain family. Thanks to this partnership, GOAT joins the tight list of club partners present on our emblematic jerseys. GOAT is the ideal partner for the club. It reinforces our position as a sport and style icon with fans around the world. Together, we will develop exciting and creative experiences to delight fans wherever they are.”, wrote the team of President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi in an official press release. But the reigning vice-champion of France has created a lively controversy concerning the future of Kylian Mbappe with the presentation of its new business partner.

PSG Mercato: Kylian Mbappé ignored for GOAT announcement

By announcing this morning the signing of its new partnership with the GOAT brand, Paris Saint-Germain posted on its social networks a presentation photo which gives pride of place to Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, Marco Verratti, Presnel Kimpembe and Achraf Hakimi , but without Kylian Mbappe. A sign of the next departure of the 23-year-old French international according to the Spanish media. Indeed, according to the famous program El Chiringuito, the PSG would now have resolved in this file and sees in this gesture, an astonishing sign of the next arrival of Mbappé at Real Madrid.

“PSG has announced a sponsorship agreement with the ‘GOAT’ brand, Messi and Neymar as the main face… AND WITHOUT MBAPPÉ! », said the Iberian media. For its part, the specialized site Bernabeu Digital ensures that “the gesture of PSG” puts an end to the suspense and “virtually confirms the signing of Mbappé at Real Madrid. It should also be noted that Captain Marquinhos was also absent in this photo presenting the partnership with GOAT.