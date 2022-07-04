It’s over for Shakira and Gerard Pique

It is with sadness that we learned that after 12 years together, the pop singer Shakira and European soccer player FC Barcelona Gerard Pique announced their split via an official press release. They said:

“We regret to confirm that we are in the process of separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that our privacy be respected. »

The couple had, in the past, faced rumors, ultimately unconfirmed, about their separation. This time, it’s well confirmed and official, unfortunately!

Recall that the couple met during the filming of the music video for the song Waka-Waka some time before the 2010 World Cup. The singer, ten years older than her ex-husband, then had doubts that she told with an open heart in the song Me Enamored.

It was his relationship with Shakira that propelled Pique’s career, notably bringing advertising contracts to the FC Barcelona.

Shakira and Gerard are also parents to Milanoborn in 2013 and Sashaborn in 2015. Rumors also report that Shakira wishes to leave with the children since the Colombian star has no family or friends in Barcelona, ​​which will certainly cause problems for custody.

Shakira made her international career in 2002, with her album laundry service. She is also involved in a humanitarian organization, Pies Descaizoswhich provides access to services for victims of armed groups.

Our thoughts are with the ex-lovers and we wish them to find common ground and find happiness.