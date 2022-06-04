It’s over! Shakira confirms that she is separating from Piqué after 12 years of relationship

2022-06-04

It’s all over. Following the information published by El Periódico de España, Gerard Piqué Y Shakira They announced this Saturday that they are in separation procedures. What is known about Piqué’s alleged infidelity to Shakira Through a statement by the singer’s agency and which has her and the footballer’s signature, they confirmed that the relationship that began 12 years ago is in its final stage. “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding”, says the short text released by the Colombian communication agency.

Shakira45 years old, and Pique, 35, began a romantic relationship in 2011, but they had already known each other since 2010 before the World Cup in South Africa began, which the Spanish team won. The couple has two children: Milan Y Sashaborn in 2013 and 2015.

El Periódico stated last Tuesday that Pique would have betrayed Shakira with a 20-year-old blonde who still doesn’t know her identity. The artist would be aware of these outings and the player is already living alone in another apartment in Barcelona, ​​away from his family. Shakira clarifies another rumor For its part, the magazine ‘Hello!’ disclosed Friday that the coffee maker had suffered an anxiety attack and “wouldn’t stop crying” over the weekend, prompting an ambulance to help her. Shakira confessed why she had not married Piqué Uruarios in social networks assured that this situation had been due to the alleged infidelity of Piquebut Shakira He offered another clarification on Twitter where he explains why. The Colombian reveals that her father suffered a small accident. “Recently I have received some messages of concern about people claiming to have seen me in an ambulance in Barcelona. I wanted to clarify that these are some photos that were taken on the 28th when my father unfortunately had a major fall. That day I personally accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital where he is recovering favorably. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your support and love forever,” the singer wrote.