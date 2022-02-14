“It’s over, we drew”, Gazzetta and the explanation of Ounas’ punishment in Napoli-Inter

Napoli football news – “It’s over, we tied”. Today’s edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport try to give an explanation on Adam Ounas’ free-kick not kicked in Inter’s penalty area a few seconds from the end of Napoli-Inter. An authentic mystery is the choice of the Algerian footballer who also left Luciano Spalletti on the bench perplexed.

“Snapshot of the last action of the match. Napoli must take a free-kick from the trocar, but instead of bringing two players of different foot to the serve – to propose those schemes that have also brought good goals (see Florence) – only Ounas is found on the brink. And the Algerian instead of crossing into the area passes the ball back to Lobokta who turns the ball again, then Mario Rui, again the Slovak who throws it in the middle more pushed by the audience than out of real conviction. And the referee whistles the end without the Azzurri having tried the last assault. Now it is not that any danger would have surely arisen from that action, but it is as if the team mentally said to itself about that punishment: “It’s over, we drew”. Instead of thinking: “Let’s also try this last ball with everything we have in our body” “