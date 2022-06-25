it’s over with Devin Booker

After two years of romance, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are separating. Announced on June 22 by Entertainment Tonight, there would be no hard feelings.

The couple Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker had chosen Valentine’s Day 2021 to formalize their relationship. Relationship that dated at the time for already eight months. It was on an Instagram post that the couple then appeared very lover. In the photo, they are entwined on a worktop in the kitchen. Kendall Jenner displays a huge smile on her lips and a white heart in the caption. Kendall Jenner is a famous model who rose to fame from the age of twelve for her appearance on the show Keeping up with the Kardashians. Devin Booker is a famous American basketball player. He has played for the Phoenix Suns for seven years in the 13th position.

Entertainment Tonight’s Mona Khalifeh first announced their split. She relates that a source would have affirmed that they had just separated because they would no longer have the same interests. ” Kendall feels they are on two different paths. “And to add: they” had discussions about their future, but that they were not on the same wavelength. ” Words confirmed in the columns of E! News: “ Kendall and Devin have been going through a tough time recently, and have been separated for about a week and a half. Surprisingly, this announcement comes after an episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians where Kendall Jenner confided her desire to found a family. ” I feel like the time has come for me to have children she then declared.

The separation could be temporary

If many sources therefore confirm the separation of Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker, they also seem to agree on the aspect potentially provisional of it. While Kendall Jenner reportedly told Devin Booker that she needed ” space and time alone “a source nevertheless adds” that they’ve been in touch ever since and that they care about each other. An Insider source adds: They are both still hoping it will work out, but for now, they are separated. ” Case to follow.