“It’s part of who I am”: Viola Davis lived her childhood between poverty, abuse and bullying

UNITED STATES-. A few days after publishing his first memoirs entitled finding me, Viola Davis spoke to the magazine People in this week’s edition. The star opened up about his difficult past, which you can learn more about when his book goes on sale on April 26. As her family struggled out of deep poverty, the actress suffered from various traumas.

“People constantly ask, ‘So how did you get from Central Falls, RI? Oh, did you grow up poor? Really?’ And then you start your story. And you would say it over and over again.” Davis, who grew up with his parents and five siblings. The family lived in a rat-infested dilapidated building; she scavenged dumpsters for food; and children smelled like urine at school because they had wet their beds and didn’t have clean clothes.

On the other hand, Davis she had to endure constant bullying at school from peers who threw rocks at her for being black, and the physical and emotional abuse that her alcoholic father inflicted on her mother, as well as the sexual abuse that she and her older sisters survived. “I count it all as joy. I do. All those things happened to me, but I have it. And it’s part of who I am,” said the actress.

Viola Davis will release her memoir on April 26

Davis, who admitted to going through a “huge existential crisis” before writing his memoirs, noted that “everything I’ve experienced is what connects me to the world. It has given me an extraordinary sense of compassion. It’s reconciling that child in me and healing from the past, and finding a home.” “I always thought that acting defined my life, and it doesn’t,” the Oscar, Tony and Emmy-winning star said.

“I was still hiding a big part of my story. It’s almost as if I reinvented all the things I wanted and threw the rest away. You know, when you look at the images on memory lane, you see it differently. I’m looking at little Viola, and I see how strong she was. I think that’s why I wrote the book, that if I somehow explored it, unpacked those memories, resolved them, I might find my peace.” Davis.