its pioneering project with China and NASA

There are eleven people who work simultaneously (scientists from the Geosciences Institute, the Astrobiology Center, Airbus engineers…) and take time to achieve the goal of being the first to be able to do grow edible vegetables on the surface of the Moon. There is no fiction here: rather work and passion, as well as pure and hard science.

José María Ortega is one of them and tells EL ESPAÑOL that what began as a university project, back in 2016, has now become a scientific bet serious and professionalized that is on its way to becoming a reality. This young aeronautical engineer from Malaga, who works for Bentley Motors, belongs to the team that is called to achieve it: Green Moon Project.

It all started at the University, when he and two other classmates decided to attend the competition Google Lunar For Xpricea global competition that since 2010 has put on the table €30 million to finance the projects related to the lunar satellite that are winners.

“That year, the grace was that the winning project would become a reality thanks to the first private mission to the Moon”. They attended 3,400 scientific initiatives from around the world. They were the only Spaniards, and they were selected among 15 finalists, which were cited in Bangalore (India). His project? Well, the seed of now is the germ that they have in their hands: how a plant grows in six times less gravity than on Earth.

“In India he was working from September 2016 to March 2017. We did not win, but we generate a lot of expectation when dealing with something as interesting as the planetary agriculture“.

three pillars

When they returned, they were contacted by private Andalusian companies, Spanish scientists… José María Ortega explains to EL ESPAÑOL that thanks to this support, the Green Moon Project emerged, with a multidisciplinary team of 11 people (engineers, doctors, scientists, biologists…) who work based on three pillars: planetary geology, plant biology and space engineering.

Part of the team, with the expedition that traveled to Spain from China to open up to scientific collaboration.

“Here the planetary geology focuses on lunar soil, where there is no nitrogen, which is essential for a plant to survive. The soil of the Moon is a rocky substrate, and we have found that the soil of Lanzarote is very similar. Is named regolith“. It is the substrate that will help to understand the relationship between the plant and the soil.

Refering to Vegetal biologyhave the unconditional scientific support of Innoplant, an Andalusian company that, since 2017, has had its biological laboratory in Alfacar (Granada). From there they investigate to obtain yields from the crops. The company is in charge of coordinating and studying vegetable logic that will follow the plant on the Moon.

Juan Hernández Narváez, from Innoplant, during one of the trials.

“At a very high level, we know that the plant will be stressed, and that there will be physiological changes in the same time interval as on Earth. With six times less gravitational force, we think that if development is going to be faster”, clarifies the Malaga.

Finally, the third pillar, that of the space engineering. It is, in fact, the basis of everything, because on the Moon there is no atmosphere to protect against radiation, and temperatures range between 120 degrees Celsius and 150 below zero, depending on the area. Therefore, the seeds will not be planted on the surfaceit is impossible: will develop into a capsule set up as a small greenhouse. Pure technology.

The capsule, cylindrical in shape, will maintain a temperature between 20 and 25 degrees centigrade, the necessary humidity, the pressure… “will mimic conditions on Earth, but subject to lunar gravity, which is six times smaller. The capsule will be able to withstand cosmic radiation, and the only variable will be gravity, “he says. Meanwhile, it will be taking images and collecting information of exceptional scientific value.

The regolytic substrate simulants, on which the seeds will settle.

The imminent future of space farming It will not be, in principle, in large greenhouses. “The first thing we are going to do is send that cylindrical capsule, like an outfall, with all the technology, to measure, control and analyze what happens to the plant.” From here, it’s basic science to analyze the changes to understand if radiation will affect it, “or what kind of fertilizers to use to optimize crops.”

In 2019, José María Ortega, signing the collaboration agreement with China.

The first launch will be with China, with which they have signed a collaboration agreement. Then, on later missions, larger capsules will be sent to the Artemis Moon BasePlanned for 2024, with NASA.

a useful plant

The choice of which plant species is the most suitable is the responsibility of Innoplant, which values ​​performance and how fast it can grow to choose it. “We only have two Earth weeks to make the measurements, and the chosen plant must grow fast to allow them. In addition, the nutritional issue counts”. Because the long-term objective, in addition to the scientific one, is also for its usefulness: it is sought that these crops serve as food to the inhabitants of the Moon Base.

Eva Sánchez, PhD in Plant Biology, in the Innoplant greenhouse.

Green Moon Project has the experience of China, with whom they work. In September 2019, the Asian country sent rapeseed, potato and cotton to the Moon. “Single cotton germinated. And he died after three days, because its capsule had a diamond crystal wall to take advantage of sunlight. On the fourth day, when the lunar night came, and the temperature dropped below 100 degrees Celsius, the plant died.”

This previous experience has led them to better outline their greenhouse capsule, which will be equipped with artificial light combining the colors blue, red and far red to achieve that light spectrum, pink, so that the plant can carry out the photosynthesis. This characteristic, together with its tightness, will mean that it does not matter where on the lunar surface it is deposited.

Bearing in mind that all of them grow with the factors of gravitropism (gravity) and phototropism (light) and that there are only fifteen days, and that a terrestrial day is 27 lunar, the vegetables that are going to work best are those that they don’t need floweringbecause they would spend precious energy.

Innoplant has compiled a list of the most suitable and powerful vegetables to germinate and grow on the Moon. The best, therefore, are Lettuce (germinates in 3 days) carrot, spinach, broccoli, radish(four days to germinate), tomato (six days) or peppers (8 days).

“We have to understand that there is currently a democratization of access to space. And that work is being done both at the public and private levels. There is even space tourism. This is going very, very fast,” reflects José María.

Symbolic recreation about an aerospace future that can grow plant species on the Moon.

The project, although it has support from the UNESCO park and the Cabildo de Lanzarote, the European and Chinese space agencies, the Institute of Geosciences (IGEO), or the Madrid Astrobiology Center, sinks its roots in Andalusia.

José María Ortega, from Malaga, explains it with feeling: “Andalusia is a leader in agriculture. And I also consider that agriculture is the best technology that man has been able to develop throughout his history”.

