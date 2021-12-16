News

It’s possible to give Bitcoin for Christmas with Block

Cash App users, a platform owned by Block Inc (NYSE: SQ), will be able to give away Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to their loved ones during the holiday season.

What happened

Through a tweet posted on Tuesday, Cash App stated that users will be able to send as little as $ 1 in shares or BTC.

“It’s as easy as sending cash and you don’t need to own stocks or Bitcoins to gift them,” said Cash App, urging its users to forgo scented candles or new beach towels.

Square Inc, a company led by Jack Dorsey, at the beginning of the month he changed his name to Block Inc, in reference to the blockchain, among other things; the company’s cryptocurrency division changed its name to Spiral.

Because it is important

Cash App has 40 million active users, according to Block’s second-quarter letter to shareholders.

The rival crypto trading platform operated by Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) already has the ‘Send a Gift’ option, which allows users to give these kinds of gifts.

It turned out that Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is working on adding a feature that would allow its users to give away cryptocurrencies such as BTC and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

A recent survey by Benzinga indicated an overwhelming preference for cryptocurrencies over non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as gifts, but the majority of respondents were not interested in giving away either asset for the holidays.

Benzinga’s point of view

While giving away cryptocurrencies for the holidays may seem like a good idea, users should make sure the recipient knows how to safely store their coins – this is an important safeguard, as coins lost because they have been improperly stored are an unpleasant problem but real.

Read also: Musk: Tesla will test merchandising payments in Dogecoin

