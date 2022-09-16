“It’s prostitution”

Partner of the UFC for a few months already, The Rock does not only draw positive and good publicity. The proof with the recent controversy of which he is the subject, and which earned him enormous criticism on the circuit and social networks!

Former WWE star, he preferred to partner with another combat sports heavyweight to develop his brand, in collaboration with Under Armour. At the head of a line of sneakers, The Rock signed a contract with the UFC a few months ago to become its official shoemaker. A major consecration, which he never hesitates to highlight on his social networks:

The Rock smashed for his contract with the UFC

On the surface, this partnership with the queen federation of MMA is a good thing for Dwyane Johnson from a business point of view. And yet, it is seriously beginning to turn against him. Star fighters are starting to badly promote itwhile journalist John S. Nash has just revealed the less than rosy behind-the-scenes of this agreement:

Asked around and not only are fighters not going to get paid anything to wear the shoes, the UFC is apparently requiring fighters do interviews with Johnson’s media company Seven Bucks. — John S. Nash (@heynottheface) September 1, 2022

So many clauses that do not really highlight Dwayne Johnson and his sponsorship contract, and that some Internet users purely and simply bring… pimping!

You really pimping these fighters —dc (@DCprp12) September 1, 2022

By filling his pockets with the UFC, without benefiting the fighters, The Rock does not really give himself a good image on the MMA planet. It would therefore be better for him to find a way to remunerate the wearers of his shoes!