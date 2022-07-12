“It’s quite unusual”: Natalie Portman spoke about the possibility of transforming her body for Thor

UNITED STATES-. In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Natalie Portman reflected on his return to Marvel Cinematic Universe and talked about transforming her body to Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth installment of the saga of the superhero played by Chris Hemsworth. The film directed by Taika Waititi can now be seen on the big screen.

“It’s quite unusual and wonderful to be tasked with growing up as a woman,” she said. portman, who focused on strength training and sauna sessions to help build muscle. In the new film, the character of the actress, Jane, is reunited with her ex-partner, Thor, and becomes the new bearer of his powerful hammer Mjölnir, transforming into mighty thor.

“Most of the body transformations that we are asked to do are as small as possible and there is an emotional and sociological correlate to that,” he said. portman about the Hollywood industry. “For someone to say, ‘Let’s see how strong you can be,’ that’s a whole different psychological space to inhabit,” added The Black Swan star.

Natalie Portman debuted in the industry at the age of 13

“I turned 40 while making the movie and it was an amazing moment in my life to say, ‘You’re going to be the strongest, fittest version of yourself,'” he said. portman. The actress, who made her film debut in Leon The Professional in 1994, she also reflected on having been sexualized at a young age: “I think, at that time, it was very normal…”.

“Part of it was the kind of papers that were being written and part of it was the way journalists felt entitled to write about it,” he continued. portman. The actress recalled that after “reading a review of me when she was about 13 years old that mentioned my breast buds,” she began turning down roles that involved love or sex scenes: “She felt like a vulnerable position.”