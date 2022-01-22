It’s rare to find on the table, but this spectacular omega-3-rich freshwater fish is worth gold for heart and bone health

Many know that fish proteins are far more digestible and lighter than those contained in white and red meat. However, many people still avoid them because they are too expensive or difficult to prepare. This is why today we are talking about a fish that does not have either of these two characteristics. In fact, it is rare to find it on the table, but this spectacular freshwater fish rich in omega 3 is worth gold for heart and bone health. Let’s see together what kind of fish it is and how we can prepare it with taste and lightness.

We are talking about trout, a fish product that can have various origins but which in Italy is mainly lake. It is in fact possible to find it in the regional kitchens of territories that do not have an outlet to the sea, such as Piedmont. Being mainly bred, it can be bought more or less at any time of the year. However, it is not among the most purchased examples, because it has a very particular flavor that does not suit all palates. However, what not everyone knows is that it is a veritable mine of vitamins and minerals.

In particular, those belonging to group B stand out in the first category, which are very important for a correct functioning of the metabolism. In the second, potassium is very important, a key element for good heart health. In fact, we have already seen that symptoms such as irregular heartbeat, muscle weakness and changes in mood could be due to the lack of this precious element. The same goes for phosphorus, which is present in good quantities and is very beneficial for the bones. Finally, the percentage of omega 3 is also excellent, which is also a useful fat for cardiovascular health. There are no known contraindications in the consumption of this food, but it could trigger allergies. This is why it is always best to consult with your GP.

A stratospheric recipe to try trout

A very simple recipe to try is the carpionata trout. In fact, it is enough to clean the fish, flour it and put it to brown in a pan greased with extra virgin olive oil. In the meantime, you need to prepare the preservation liquid consisting of vinegar, water, salt, pepper, onion and herbs. Put it to boil and when it has cooled put it in a container by inserting the trout inside. Marinate at least one night.

