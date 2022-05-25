“It’s really exhausting”: Billie Eilish confides in the Gilles de la Tourette syndrome which she suffers from

“If you film me long enough, you’ll eventually notice.” Since the age of 11, Billie Eilish has suffered from Gilles de la Tourette syndrome.

Invited by David Letterman in his Netflix show My next guest needs no introduction, the interpreter ofOcean Eyes surrendered to this disease.

If it is often associated with vulgar gestures and remarks in the collective imagination, this neurological condition is actually expressed in different ways. By short movements (motor tics) or sudden vocalizations (sound tics), but also, by an attention deficit or even obsessive compulsive disorders.

“Very happy” to finally talk about it

“It’s weird, I don’t talk about it at all,” the singer first said to the American presenter.

Living with Gilles de la Tourette’s syndrome also means confronting the gaze of others and collective ignorance: “Most often, people laugh thinking that I’m trying to be funny. This reaction always offends me a lot and often, they look around pretending not to understand, and that’s when I tell them ‘I have Tourette'”, explains the 20-year-old artist.

I turned them into friends, I learned to trust them.

Unaccustomed to talking about this still very taboo neurological disease, she admitted to David Letterman to be “very happy to talk about it”. “I actually really like answering questions about it,” she realizes.

Happy to lift the taboo on this syndrome, Billie Eilish does not “blame” those for whom it is more difficult to assume it. “So many people have it and we’ll never know. A few artists have come forward but remain in the minority. And I can understand, I’m not going to blame those who don’t want to talk about it,” she says.

Tics “all day”

The planetary star then described, in detail, what she experiences on a daily basis. “My main tics, which I do all day, are things that you will never notice if you have a conversation with me, but for me it is really exhausting. (…) For example, I wiggle my ear back and forth, I raise my eyebrow, I slam my jaw, or I contract the muscles of my arm”, she develops.

Brief and rather discreet movements with which she learned to live: “I turned them into friends, I learned to trust them”.

The young Californian also confides that she does not constantly suffer from her tics, which “disappear as soon as[elle] is in motion: when[elle] mounted [son] horse or when[elle] sung”.