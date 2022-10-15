It’s Rih Rihanna’s Season

Our billionaire bae, Rihanna, is back with the highly anticipated Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, featuring his Savage X Fenty collection.

Our good sister has blessed us with a sexy Instagram teaser video letting everyone know that it’s all happening on November 9th. With over 4 million likes, the video showed Rih Rih playfully posing in underwear and a matching hoodie from Fenty x Savage’s new lounge line. She captioned the video, “thottin just got cozy… @savagexfenty #savageXlounge.”

The Fashion Experience will feature the music and fashion icon’s latest Savage X Fenty styles, and will stream exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Just like previous years, the show will feature a new lineup of models, actors, some of the biggest names in music and will also feature Emmy Award-winning choreography, style and music with the hypnotic essence of nocturnal nature. Of course, Rihanna served as both creative director and executive producer for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4.

Be sure to get your pieces ready because the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 Collection will be available in the Amazon Fashion store and at Savage X Fenty on November 9th. According to the press release, the collection is a tribute to self-expression and personal empowerment, Rihanna’s latest collection features disparate textures, unexpected details, and unconventional proportions that come together seamlessly. to create a limitless experience for everyone.

Offering bra sizes ranging from 30 to 46 in strips and A to H cups (up to 46DDD/42H), as well as underwear, sleepwear and loungewear ranging from XS to 4X /XS to XXXXL. Customers can visit Amazon Fashion Store and Savage X Fenty for more information.

Outside of Savage X Fenty, Rihanna is gearing up for the Super Bowl and has been spotted on regular trips to the music studio, so maybe the Navy will get some new music ahead of her big performance in February.

Fans also expect to receive new information about Rihanan’s son. She gave birth to the baby boy at TBD and he is Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s first child together. She spoke with Vogue about becoming a new mom and taking on that beautiful role of motherhood.

“They’re going to teach me more than I could ever teach them,” she says. “And I want them to go. I want to see who they are in the world, who they are becoming. Because I’m just there to keep them on track – a passenger as much as a driver.

She also opened up about her relationship with longtime boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

“There’s no pretentious bullshit from my brand, your brand, it’s just us who live,” she said of their bond. “I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side.” “What I like most about us?” Rihanna said. “Transparency with everything: how we feel, what our goals are, what our fears and insecurities are. The vulnerability of being able to say how you feel about each other.

Will you be listening to the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4? Are you preparing new pieces for the upcoming holidays? Let us know below!