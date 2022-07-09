It’s Ronaldo or me, Lionel Messi threatens to leave the club!

While rumors have been circulating in recent days about a potential departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United, PSG would be interested in recruiting the player to replace Neymar. A potential arrival of Ronaldo could push Lionel Messi to leave the club, according to information from the English media Free Press Journal.

PSG, which is looking to get rid of Neymar, the “bling-bling” player, Nasser Al-Khelaifi would be tempted to recruit Ronaldo, who could leave Manchester United this summer. The Portuguese informed the Mancunian leaders of his desire to leave the club.

The club are open to a Neymar departure and Ronaldo could replace him at the club which is the opposite of the Brazilian hygienically and rarely suffers a serious injury in a season. According to information from Free Press Journal, this rumor does not please Messi. The pulga have even let Nasser and Campos know that the Portuguese’s arrival could trigger his departure from the club. Messi does not plan to wear the same shirt as his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo. This information was also taken up by EL Nacional, which develops the same subject as the English media. Case to follow.