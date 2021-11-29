Sports

“It’s sad to see Juve like this”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee43 mins ago
0 25 1 minute read

There Juventus is going through a delicate moment, for more than a year now and, despite the victory last season of the Super Cup and of Italian Cup, the bianconeri always seem to lack something.

Difficult to identify a culprit, everyone is responsible for the negative results and poor performance of recent times.

In this regard, he spoke Dani Alves, the one who has won the most titles in his career in the history of this sport.

Dani Alves, Barcelona, ​​Camp Nou

19 appearances and 2 goals in the only season at Juventus, the Brazilian recently returned to Barcelona, spoke to the microphones of Sky Sports of the bianconeri, and not only.

These, in detail, are yours statements, with a nice message also in view of the awarding of the next Golden Ball:

BARCELONA“The feeling of being back at Barcelona is different, the situation is more difficult and we have to try to do things well. We are in a phase of reconstruction, the club must be great again“.

JUVE – “I am sad to see the team in this situation. But I think he can get back to the top, football in Italy is now more balanced but I believe that the bianconeri remain a great team and will be able to recover.“.

GOLDEN BALL – “For me this year Eriksen deserves the Golden Ball, for what he has been through. It would be a strong message for the whole world of football, people would have more sensitivity. Messi is the best, he has been for 20 years, but for everyone it would be nice if Eriksen wins“.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee43 mins ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Hamilton consoles Bottas: “You can beat us, not break us” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

3 weeks ago

MotoGP / Bagnaia proposes to escort Rossi in the lap of honor at Valencia – Moto

3 weeks ago

Transfer market Rome, immediate transfer | Stay in Serie A

4 weeks ago

“Icardi got excited, he called China Suarez again because …”

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button