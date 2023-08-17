It’s Salma Hayek’s Los Cabos Vacation

Actress And filmmaker Salma Hayek is considered one of the most successful professionals Mexico has produced. Her talent and beauty have allowed her to be successful on the big screen and her name is listed among the top celebrities in the film industry in Hollywood and around the world. He is part of the history of the seventh art.

Salma Hayek. Source: Twitter @ShowmundialShow

This time, Salma Hayek He is 56 years old and his career is made up of the best films in which he made a mark. Within this framework, the actress is also considered a standard bearer for the arrival of Latin American women in cinema and is currently as current as at the beginning of her career.

Born in Coatzacoalcos, she also rules the social network, where she has more than 26.2 million followers, who support her in all the work projects she undertakes. Salma Hayek He delights his fans with pictures and videos of all his activities, including his leisure time.

Salma Hayek. Source: Instagram @salmahayek

These days, Actress The Mexicana enjoys her vacation in Los Cabos with her husband François-Henri Pinault and the friends who are her trusty inner circle. In this setting, the rest of Salma Hayek was captured by the paparazzi, who managed to photograph her in a bikini enjoying the water and the sun.

The actress also shared a few postcards on her Instagram account, where she is seen taking a ride along the beach and enjoying some tacos. He wrote, “Chasing the sunset #vivemexico.” Salma Hayek In one of his posts, he spoke about how much he loves his country and how much he enjoys its landscapes and benefits. Along with likes, there was no dearth of loving comments as well.