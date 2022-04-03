It’s scary how dominant Apple has become, but how scary?

The Apple Inc. flagship store in New York. – Reference image. Photo: Gabby Jones – Bloomberg Agency

Maybe nothing. By itself, the success of the awards season that was “CODA” — an upbeat movie about a family of deaf people that Apple bought for its subscription television service at last year’s Sundance Film Festival — will be irrelevant to the company’s massive balance sheet. Plus, Apple is far from the first corporate outsider to find fortune (or, more often, failure) in the entertainment business anyway. For decades, auto parts companies, Canadian liquor magnates and historic American corporations have flocked to Hollywood in search of other lucrative revenue streams and brand-enhancing corporate gems. Sony, whose Walkman was the iPod of its day, entered the entertainment business long ago, in 1989; now, Sony’s vast film library includes a dozen best picture Oscar winners.

However, when “CODA” won on Sunday night, I was struck by a series of complicated reflections on this, the greatest of Big Tech titans. And again it left me thinking: as a cultural and technological force, should we be more inclined to celebrate Apple or fear it?

Here are some of my epiphanies.

First: Wow, Apple is doing well these days. In the late 2010s alone, with the Mac line in decline, second-rate cloud services, and each new iPhone barely better than the last, it seemed that Apple had gotten a little lazy, even boring. In the 2020s, all that unease has been shaken off. Over the past year, I’ve been impressed by a parade of Apple products: the speed of its new Macs, the cameras and battery life of the latest iPhones, the way new versions of iPadOS and MacOS have magically made interoperable, the way Face ID now works with masks. These days, even Siri is sometimes half helpful. The wins for “CODA” and Apple’s success in streaming video satisfy that larger story: This is a very well-run company that makes very good products that customers are willing to spend a lot of money on.

Second: But the fact that an Apple movie became the first movie from a streaming service to win the Oscar for best picture didn’t just speak to a well-oiled corporate machine. Apple entered the movie world the same way a lot of the tech giants do a lot of things these days: It spent a lot of money to gain prominence in a market dominated by much smaller companies, and when money didn’t cut it, used its advantages as a technological platform to help itself. The first time we saw this kind of arrogance was in music. In 2015, in an effort to compete with Spotify and other music broadcasters, Apple launched a music service that came pre-installed on the iPhone and gave away three months of free subscriptions to anyone who wanted it. Early mixed reviews of Apple Music didn’t matter; Because it was built into the device, Apple’s music plan quickly garnered millions of paying users and now theoretically has more subscribers than all of its rivals except Spotify.

In 2019, he did something similar with television. Apple reportedly spent $6 billion on content to launch Apple TV+ and gave away a year of the service with the sale of new Apple devices. Apple TV+’s lineup was full of sleeper hits—even its most beloved show, “Ted Lasso,” had a hard time warming up—but with an audience built into every user of the new iPhone, iPad, and Mac, the company was able to afford to take your time to get comfortable before asking people to pay. The success of “CODA” was also a story of Apple’s wealth: The $25 million Apple spent on the film’s distribution rights broke a record at Sundance. According to The Wall Street Journal, a veteran awards consultant estimated that Apple spent more than $10 million on the “CODA” Oscar campaign, more than the cost of producing the film.

Apple can keep putting money into its TV service indefinitely; You could easily afford to never make any money from TV+ and just have the service as some kind of branding project. The company’s revenue was about $366 billion in fiscal 2021. Netflix’s revenue last year was just under $30 billion, about 8 percent of Apple’s.

Third: All of this might sound bad: bad in the sense of huge corporations gobbling up everything and drawing the attention of antitrust regulators. Netflix and Spotify remain thriving companies, but it doesn’t seem fair or pro-competitive for Apple to leverage its dominance in one market, smartphones, to gain an advantage in other markets, like music and movies. It’s especially problematic when you consider all the onerous rules Apple imposes on its rivals through its App Store. For example, it often takes up to 30% of the revenue that app makers earn through in-app purchases. Apple apps don’t have to worry about that.

However, again, there are complications in this regard. For starters, in traditional terms, Apple is nothing close to a monopoly in the smartphone business. Although analysts believe it makes most of its profits from the smartphone industry, its market share is on par with many rivals. In 2020, Epic Games, the maker of “Fortnite,” sued Apple to fight the 30% commission and other App Store rules. Last year, Apple essentially won the case. “Based on the trial record, the court ultimately cannot conclude that Apple is a monopolist under any state or federal antitrust law,” a federal judge ruled. (Both Apple and Epic are appealing the decision.)

The other twist is that Apple sometimes uses its market power in ways that are undoubtedly good for its customers. The most recent example is App Transparency Tracking, a phenomenal privacy feature that Apple added to iPhones and iPads last year. The system cracks down on rampant abuses of privacy by the internet advertising industry. Now, when you use Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and many other ad-supported iOS apps, Apple requires the apps to obtain users’ consent to collect some of their information for advertising purposes. Surprise: When you force apps to ask users if they want to be monitored, many refuse. The exact number of users became apparent in February, when Facebook parent company Meta announced that the feature would cost the company $10 billion in revenue this year.

I’m sorry to say that after considering the extent of Apple’s power, I’ve kind of come to the conclusion that there’s no easy answer, which is often avoided by better opinion columnists than I am. Yet we are right there: Apple, with a valuation of some $3 trillion and with the biggest and most powerful operating capacity possible, seems unstoppable. On the one hand, his market power is terrifying and sometimes his ethical and moral compass leaves a lot to be desired (See his deference to the Chinese government).

On the other hand, she may be the best managed, most innovative, and most consumer-friendly of all the Big Tech villains. Perhaps this is the best possible situation.

* (c) The New York Times