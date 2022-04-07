“It’s scary”: Madonna worries her followers by reappearing with a “new face”

Madonna worried and unleashed strong comments on her TikTok account, after reappearing with a “new face” that many say “is scary”. The singer was seen even more swollen after undergoing apparent recent surgeries.

In recent months, Madonna has been very busy working on the script and the preparation of her own biopic in which she will have maximum control. “Many people have tried to write movies about me, but they are always men”, revealed the artist to Jimmy Fallon regarding the reason for her new project.

Among the actresses who could give life to Madonna in the different stages of her life and musical career, the names of Julia Garner and Florence Pugh. While Julie Fox could play Demi Mazar, one of the best friends of the interpreter of “Material Girl”.

Madonna boasts “new face” on TikTok, but is attacked by her followers

As he usually does in his different social networks, Madonna posted a video on her official TikTok account in which she appears looking more swollen and with apparent new surgeries. In the short, the singer is seen approaching and moving away from the camera, so the details of her features are noticeable.

Madonna’s followers were present in the comments section of the publication, pointing out their concern about the artist’s appearance. “You should stop with the injections, it’s scary“, “Great. Now how is she supposed to close her eyes and be able to sleep?”, and “This is really worrying”.

After the comments towards her appearance, Madonna, 63, deleted the 13-second video that she had published last Sunday, April 3, just before the Grammy Awards.