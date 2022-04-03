‘It’s scary to enter the ring with this guy’; Kamaru Usman on Canelo

Kamaru Usman, welterweight champion of the UFCdid not hide his desire to have a fight with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, who next may 7 will face Dmitry Bivolalthough he also showed respect for the talent of the Mexican boxer.

The Nigerian Nightmareduring an interview with SportBible, was clear and pointed out that wait for that fight to happenalthough he did not deny that the simple fact of imagining fighting with Cinnamon makes you feel afraid.

“This it’s something i would love to do. I want to test myself in that way and I want to have that fear again. I don’t want to say I’m not scared when I fight these guys, I’m scared. But going in there with that guy, it’s scary. And I definitely thrive in those situations,” the 34-year-old revealed.

The Nigerian does not see that fight as something impossiblealthough Dan White, UFC President, disagreesince it ensures that both parties would benefit.

“Yes! I think it can be safe. If there is a correct amount. If it generates money for the company. If it generates dollars, it makes sense. It could definitely happen. He has expressed interest in it. all you have to do is to pick up a phone, do the call and start it up. But if you can’t do that, then what’s the point?” she said.

The possible fight against Usman is very far from agreedat least not this year, since Santos Saúl has already agreed two fights for 2022the one mentioned before the Russian bivolthe third feud with GGG and one more that is not yet confirmed.

Who is Kamaru Usman?

Kamaru Usman it’s a UFC fighter born in Nigeria and is welterweight champion. Have 21 professional fightsof which has won 20 and has lost only one.

His last contest was against Colby CovingtonTo who defeated by unanimous decision last November 6th.