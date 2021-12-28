It’s snowing, thieving Russia! But is it really all Moscow’s fault if the price of gas rises?
https://en.sputniknews.com/20211228/nevica-russia-ladra-ma-davvero-e-tutta-colpa-di-mosca-se-il-prezzo-del-gas-aumenta-14386087.html
It’s snowing, thieving Russia! But is it really all Moscow’s fault if the price of gas rises?
It’s snowing, thieving Russia! But is it really all Moscow’s fault if the price of gas rises?
Sure, sure … it’s all Russia’s fault. The best way to avoid responsibilities from certain unwise choices is always the same: to dump them on others … 28.12.2021, Sputnik Italy
2021-12-28T14: 21 + 0100
2021-12-28T14: 21 + 0100
2021-12-28T14: 53 + 0100
world
economy
opinions
Russia
gas
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnnit1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1c/14385937_0:0:2300:1294_1920x0_80_0_0_30162a0a8207b2ea3dfea47a93f327c5.jpg
“It’s raining, thieving government!”, They used to say in the Grand Duchy of Tuscany, when people went to pay the salt tax. Since the weighing was carried out, coincidentally, always on rainy days and since the salt obviously weighs more when wet, this explains the phrase that we still use today to complain and take it out on the rulers that we ourselves elect. phrase that has its days numbered. Going on like this, it will soon be “It’s raining, Russia thief!” in the summer and especially “It’s snowing, Russia thief!” in winter. Yes, because now, when you do not vote for the party or presidential candidate you liked, it is Moscow’s fault that ‘interfered’ with the elections, when an international crisis breaks out it is Moscow that has put a hand in it (even if bombing then usually they are others), when the tension with NATO rises it is only Moscow that provokes and, of course, when the gas increases it is all the fault of the Russians. He, a man who should understand this matter by definition (Green + spokesman for the climate), said: “I understand the anger at the increase in bills, but then we must remember that this anger should be directed at Russia. They are the ones who put us in this situation and our dependence on their gas. “Only that:” Today, all natural gas is delivered to Sweden from Danish gas fields in the North Sea. The supply takes place via a pipeline under the Øresund Strait, “says the Swedish Energy Agency. This is to say that even in a country like Sweden, where gas imported from Russia counts for zero, Russia is blamed for the high bills. The unique thesis of our media is clear: gas increases because Russia blackmails us. In fact, to say, even Milano Finanza yesterday headlined The price of European gas drops again thanks to US supply. That is, bad Russians make it increase, good Americans decrease it. Just to specify that first of all we are part of the Atlantic Alliance and there is a cold war going on, seriously they will start talking about economics the day things calm down. “Cold, Russia Thief! ”Version easy to explain, convenient for those who govern us, useful for downloading certain dubious choices made to others and essential for avoiding the anger of those who have to pay their bills and who, otherwise, turn against their own go vernanti, would become seriously destabilizing.And look, this article does not want to redirect anger and point it at others. No, no, keep it on Moscow, if it suits you. Here you are only asked to ask yourself questions, just for mental exercise. Here, dear readers, when they will come to tell you that it is snowing and too cold, for Greta’s predictions, and that obviously it must be a new climate weapon invented by the Russians to make you buy more gas, you, before making the figure of ‘happy and happy’, ask yourself certain questions because here the risk is not only to pay absurd bills, the risk is also to end up being caught for the… The author’s opinion may not reflect the editorial position
Russia
Sputnik Italy
feedback.it@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Alessio Found
https://cdnnit1.img.sputniknews.com/img/631/17/6311702_0:26:1360:1386_100x100_80_0_0_98ad94001597f7a12d813e3c124e6b62.jpg
Alessio Found
https://cdnnit1.img.sputniknews.com/img/631/17/6311702_0:26:1360:1386_100x100_80_0_0_98ad94001597f7a12d813e3c124e6b62.jpg
News bulletin
it_IT
Sputnik Italy
feedback.it@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnnit1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1c/14385937_305:0:2030:1294_1920x0_80_0_0_0008abc3b2b110a0dd3f8b0fdf29c06c.jpg
Sputnik Italy
feedback.it@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Alessio Found
https://cdnnit1.img.sputniknews.com/img/631/17/6311702_0:26:1360:1386_100x100_80_0_0_98ad94001597f7a12d813e3c124e6b62.jpg
world, economy, opinions, russia, gas
Sure, sure … it’s all Russia’s fault. The best way to avoid responsibilities from certain unwise choices is always the same: to unload them on others. Who better than Russia can carry out this task? But what can this way of analyzing problems lead to in the long run?
“It’s raining, thieving government!”, They used to say in the Grand Duchy of Tuscany, when people went to pay the salt tax. Since the weighing was carried out, coincidentally, always on rainy days and since the salt obviously weighs more when wet, this explains the phrase that we still use today to complain and take it out on the rulers that we ourselves elect.
But its days are numbered. Going on like this, it will soon be “It’s raining, Russia thief!” in the summer and especially “It’s snowing, Russia thief!” in winter. Yes, because now, when you do not vote for the party or presidential candidate you liked, it is Moscow’s fault that ‘interfered’ with the elections, when an international crisis breaks out it is Moscow that has put a hand in it (even if bombing then usually they are others), when the tension with NATO rises it is only Moscow that provokes and, of course, when the gas increases it is all the fault of the Russians.
“I understand the anger over the rise in bills, but then it must be remembered that this anger should be directed at Russia. They are the ones who put us in this situation and our addiction to their gas. “
“Today, all natural gas is delivered to Sweden from Danish gas fields in the North Sea. It is supplied via a pipeline under the Øresund Strait,” says the Swedish Energy Agency.
This is to say that even in a country like Sweden, where gas imported from Russia counts for zero, Russia is blamed for the high bills.
“Cold, Russia Thief!”. Easy to explain version, convenient for those who govern us, useful for downloading certain dubious choices made to others and essential for avoiding the anger of those who have to pay the bills and who, otherwise, turned against their own rulers, would become seriously destabilizing.
And look, this article does not want to redirect anger and point it at others. No, no, keep it on Moscow, if it suits you. Here you are only asked to ask yourself questions, just for mental exercise.
1.
Whose fault is it, if instead of signing long-term contracts, always offered by Gazprom to Europe, the latter, for some time now, has begun to prefer spot contract purchases, i.e. just two working days after the trade date, thereby exposing yourself to market volatility?
2.
Whose fault is it, if the markets play with ‘futures’ gas prices such as with the ‘tulip bubble’ in Holland in the 1600s (single bulbs in 1635 ended up being paid as much as an apartment today)?
3.
Whose fault is it, if Gazprom is the first to sell gas without fuss to China through the pipeline Sila Sibiri, which opened in 2019, rather than us, considering the Nord Stream-2, which also should have inaugurated the same year, is it not yet ready for reasons that, yes, seemed like blackmail?
4.
Whose fault is it, if China sucks gas like a sponge from Russia, because it has an ever-increasing need and is supporting high demand?
5.
Whose fault is it, if Europe did not stock up for the winter, filling the underground silos in time?
6.
Whose fault is it, if the gas pipeline that passes through Ukraine, since the coup d’état so encouraged by the West, has created only problems of unpaid supplies and disputes of all kinds, so much so as to convince Moscow to rather, focus on Nord Stream, which, however, is still blocked for the reasons already known?
7.
Whose fault is it, if the new one green economy penalizes gas, because it emits too much Co2, but then, instead of using ready-made gas pipelines, we prefer to buy liquefied gas from America, with ships that cross an entire ocean, running on diesel fuel, to the delight of Greta and all gretini?
8.
Whose fault is it, if every opportunity is good to sanction Russia, a country practically self-sufficient in everything, except for Parmesan (which, moreover, it has learned to do without, to my sadness) and then it turns out that , if only she wanted to sanction us, it would be enough for her to turn off the taps in earnest to make us end up like Jack Nicholson in Shining?
Here, dear readers, when they come to tell you that it’s snowing and it’s too cold, according to Greta’s predictions, and that obviously it must be a new climatic weapon invented by the Russians to make you buy more gas, before you look happy and cojonati ‘, ask yourself certain questions.
Because here the risk is not only to pay absurd bills, the risk is also to end up being taken for the …
The author’s opinion may not reflect the editorial position