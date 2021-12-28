https://en.sputniknews.com/20211228/nevica-russia-ladra-ma-davvero-e-tutta-colpa-di-mosca-se-il-prezzo-del-gas-aumenta-14386087.html

It’s snowing, thieving Russia! But is it really all Moscow’s fault if the price of gas rises?

Sure, sure … it’s all Russia’s fault. The best way to avoid responsibilities from certain unwise choices is always the same: to dump them on others … 28.12.2021, Sputnik Italy

“It’s raining, thieving government!”, They used to say in the Grand Duchy of Tuscany, when people went to pay the salt tax. Since the weighing was carried out, coincidentally, always on rainy days and since the salt obviously weighs more when wet, this explains the phrase that we still use today to complain and take it out on the rulers that we ourselves elect. phrase that has its days numbered. Going on like this, it will soon be “It’s raining, Russia thief!” in the summer and especially “It’s snowing, Russia thief!” in winter. Yes, because now, when you do not vote for the party or presidential candidate you liked, it is Moscow’s fault that ‘interfered’ with the elections, when an international crisis breaks out it is Moscow that has put a hand in it (even if bombing then usually they are others), when the tension with NATO rises it is only Moscow that provokes and, of course, when the gas increases it is all the fault of the Russians. He, a man who should understand this matter by definition (Green + spokesman for the climate), said: “I understand the anger at the increase in bills, but then we must remember that this anger should be directed at Russia. They are the ones who put us in this situation and our dependence on their gas. “Only that:” Today, all natural gas is delivered to Sweden from Danish gas fields in the North Sea. The supply takes place via a pipeline under the Øresund Strait, “says the Swedish Energy Agency. This is to say that even in a country like Sweden, where gas imported from Russia counts for zero, Russia is blamed for the high bills. The unique thesis of our media is clear: gas increases because Russia blackmails us. In fact, to say, even Milano Finanza yesterday headlined The price of European gas drops again thanks to US supply. That is, bad Russians make it increase, good Americans decrease it. Just to specify that first of all we are part of the Atlantic Alliance and there is a cold war going on, seriously they will start talking about economics the day things calm down. “Cold, Russia Thief! ”Version easy to explain, convenient for those who govern us, useful for downloading certain dubious choices made to others and essential for avoiding the anger of those who have to pay their bills and who, otherwise, turn against their own go vernanti, would become seriously destabilizing.And look, this article does not want to redirect anger and point it at others. No, no, keep it on Moscow, if it suits you. Here you are only asked to ask yourself questions, just for mental exercise. Here, dear readers, when they will come to tell you that it is snowing and too cold, for Greta’s predictions, and that obviously it must be a new climate weapon invented by the Russians to make you buy more gas, you, before making the figure of ‘happy and happy’, ask yourself certain questions because here the risk is not only to pay absurd bills, the risk is also to end up being caught for the… The author’s opinion may not reflect the editorial position

